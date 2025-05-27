Christo Grozev: Russian Intelligence Targets Bulgaria’s Western Alignment

Bulgarian Man Jailed in UK After Violent Knife Attack on Flatmate
A Bulgarian man living in the UK has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after a violent attack on his flatmate in Cambridgeshire
Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, stated that the Russian secret services are focused on sowing instability and undermining the civilizational choices of Bulgaria and other nations. In an interview for bTV this morning, Grozev shared that he has been working on a new investigation for several months, which will be revealed tomorrow. According to him, it will highlight the channels of Russian propaganda operating in Bulgaria.
Grozev hinted that this new project will keep at least one Bulgarian journalist awake tonight. He said the investigation centers on the hacking department of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence, and it has ties to Bulgaria. The journalist revealed that this new espionage activity, which he has been exposing over the past six months, involves the GRU’s notorious operations unit - the same one behind the poisonings of the Skripal family and Emilian Gebrev. He added that this unit also runs a hacking department, which has recruited 12 students from a university in Voronezh, Russia, since 2019.
Turning to the recent convictions in the UK of six Bulgarians accused of spying for the Kremlin, Grozev noted that they came very close to abducting him twice. He said they had been at his home and watched him even while he was on vacation.
On the matter of the euro referendum requested by the president, Grozev argued that there is a direct link between the president’s statements and Moscow’s agenda. He pointed out that revisiting a matter that has already been settled by the country in a civilizational sense serves only foreign interests.
Grozev also described the signing of a cooperation agreement between a party in Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly and Vladimir Putin’s party as a deliberate provocation.
The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag
The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter
The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Bulgaria over police brutality linked to the July 2020 anti-government protests
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the government does not see the need for a debate around Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone that would only fuel fear among the public
Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS - New Beginning) party and its parliamentary group, met with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov
President Rumen Radev once again declined to clearly express his support or opposition to the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe