Bulgaria: Heavy Rains Push Vit River to Critical Levels; Protective Measures in Place

On Tuesday morning, the situation along the Vit River remains challenging. The Pleven Basin Directorate continues to keep a close watch on the level of the Sopot Dam, given the heavy rainfall that hit the region.

On Monday, torrential rain over Teteven caused the Vit River to swell dangerously, threatening to breach its banks. In the Polaten district, the river has already overflowed, prompting the construction of protective dikes. A street and a nearby residential property have been flooded.

To protect the population, Teteven’s mayor, Madlena Boyadzhieva, has convened the crisis headquarters. Measures are being discussed and implemented as the river remains near flood stage.

Meanwhile, the Kalnik River, a tributary of the Vit, has spilled over its lower stretches, particularly from the Bulgarski Izvor village down to the Boaza area. This has added to the region’s flooding concerns.

Authorities have also begun the controlled release of water from the Sopot Dam, which has reached a critical level and poses a danger of overflowing. The water level of the dam has risen by 10 centimeters in just three hours. The main outlet is now open, discharging water at a rate of 2 cubic meters per second. Continuous monitoring of all the region’s reservoirs is in place to prevent further risk.

The Osam River has seen its water level climb significantly as well, though, for now, there is no threat of flooding, public radio reports.

In Teteven, crews from the municipality and the fire department worked through the night to monitor the flooded Vit River. Protective dikes are being put up to contain the river’s flow. Despite the flooding in Polaten, no reports have emerged of flooded homes, trapped residents, or injuries.

Prolonged rainfall has kept the situation tense, and Mayor Boyadzhieva has kept the crisis headquarters active to ensure residents’ safety.

Elsewhere in the Lovech region, the Osam River has also risen significantly but remains below flood levels. The Kalnik River near Bulgarian Spring and the Batanska River near Sopot did overflow yesterday, though no settlements were threatened.

The Sopot Dam continues to be under close supervision, with controlled water releases underway to avoid potential overflow.

Yesterday, flooding near Pleven forced the temporary closure of a local road. Traffic was suspended on the route beneath the bridge leading to the Rubin glass factory after the Vit River swelled and covered a section of the road.

Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes and remain vigilant until the river levels drop, local authorities caution.