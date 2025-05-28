Ukraine’s President: Russia Plans New Assaults, No Signs of Peace

Ukraine's President: Russia Plans New Assaults, No Signs of Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that intelligence reports show Russia is preparing for new offensive operations. In his address on May 26, he said he had convened a meeting with the military command to discuss these findings. The topics covered included Russia's current actions, its plans, the readiness of its troops and military industry, and the measures Ukraine is taking to counter these efforts.

Zelensky emphasized that intelligence data, supported by information from open sources, suggests that Putin and his leadership have no intention of ending the conflict. There is no sign of serious engagement with peace or diplomatic solutions, and the reports instead point to Russia laying the groundwork for renewed assaults.

The Ukrainian president noted that Moscow is showing disregard for the wishes of those around the world seeking a diplomatic resolution. He also underscored the need for Ukraine's allies to recognize this reality and not overlook it, urging their intelligence services to relay these insights to their governments.

Meanwhile, in Sumy Oblast, four settlements have fallen under Russian control, according to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional administration. The villages of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka hromada, along with Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin hromada, are now occupied by Russian forces. Hryhorov assured that the civilian population had been evacuated earlier and is not at risk.

Despite the Russian presence in these areas, Ukrainian forces continue to engage the enemy around the villages of Vodolaha and Volodymyrivka, as well as near Bilovody, Kostiantynivka, Kindrativka, and the outskirts of Loknia in the Yunakivka hromada. Ukrainian troops are holding the line, conducting precise strikes, and preventing further Russian advances.

In another development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Western partners are no longer restricting the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine. Speaking on May 26, Merz said the U.K., France, and Germany, along with the U.S., have lifted limitations, allowing Ukraine to strike military targets within Russia's territory itself.

Previously, long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine, such as ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and SCALP, were only to be used against Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian regions. The change in policy came in late 2024 when the Biden administration and allies relaxed these rules. Merz pointed out that while Ukraine is targeting military installations, Russia continues to bombard civilian sites including cities, hospitals, and care homes.

Merz had signaled his intention to lift his predecessor Olaf Scholz’s ban on sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, which have a range of 500 kilometers. However, he has not clarified whether these missiles will indeed be delivered. Meanwhile, former President Trump has criticized the decision to allow Ukrainian strikes on Russian targets, framing it as a barrier to his ongoing peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

