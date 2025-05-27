Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Social Risks and 'Price Shock' from Eurozone Transition

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 07:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Social Risks and 'Price Shock' from Eurozone Transition

President Rumen Radev once again declined to clearly express his support or opposition to the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria. Instead, he emphasized the concern shared by some pro-Russian political groups that introducing the euro would trigger significant price increases, especially in the months before the currency changeover.

He pointed out that although the government talks about protective measures after the euro's adoption, real-world examples from other countries suggest otherwise. According to Radev, countries that recently joined the eurozone experienced marked price jumps in the lead-up to adopting the new currency. He expressed hope that Bulgaria would avoid a similar scenario.

Yet, historical data from Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Slovakia shows that the price impact of adopting the euro was moderate - a small, one-time spike in inflation of around 0.2-0.4%, mainly in services and frequently purchased goods. Overall inflation remained in check, and these countries also saw an increase in income levels. Although there is always a chance of speculation and unjustified price hikes, institutions are tasked with monitoring and preventing such practices.

Radev shifted the focus to the government, claiming it bears political responsibility for pushing forward the request for a convergence report to the European Commission. He argued that the authorities are only concerned with technical preparation - like getting banks and post offices ready for the change - and not with addressing potential social fallout.

He also said that his referendum proposal, which was rejected by the National Assembly speaker and is now before the Constitutional Court, is not meant to oppose the euro itself. Instead, it aims to highlight what he views as institutional weaknesses and neglect.

Radev warned that there are no visible measures to cushion the blow of possible price hikes, and he criticized the government for not building financial buffers or contingency plans when passing the budget. In his view, this leaves ordinary Bulgarians to fend for themselves if price shocks do occur.

He called on the public to stay vigilant and watch for unjustified price hikes, insisting that there is a real risk of social fragmentation in the rush to integrate into the eurozone. Radev urged that protective measures should be put in place immediately - not sometime after the euro is adopted - warning that otherwise, Bulgaria could end up splitting into two economic tiers.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Radev, president, euro, Referendum

Related Articles:

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

POLITICO: Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026

Bulgaria is poised to join the eurozone as its 21st member on January 1, 2026, pending final approval from the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 09:05

Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:43

May 28 Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Morning, Rainy Afternoon, and Strong Winds

The morning will see mostly sunny conditions in many parts of the country, while significant cloud cover will develop over Northeastern Bulgaria and the southern areas

Society » Environment | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Strasbourg Court Condemns Bulgaria for Police Abuse During 2020 Protests

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Bulgaria over police brutality linked to the July 2020 anti-government protests

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

Bulgarian Economists Divided Over Eurozone Readiness

On Nova TV, economist Stoyan Panchev noted that one of the reasons prices went up in Croatia after adopting the euro was the administrative suppression of prices prior to the introduction of the currency

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

EP Set to Recognize Macedonian Identity and Language, Stirring Bulgarian Concerns

The European Parliament is preparing to adopt a report on North Macedonia’s EU accession progress that will, for the first time, formally recognize the Macedonian identity and languag

Politics | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 08:24

Bulgaria's President Turns to Constitutional Court Over Parliament’s Refusal to Discuss Euro Referendum

The Constitutional Court has formally opened a case following a request from President Rumen Radev. Judge Krasimir Vlahov has been assigned as the rapporteur for the matter

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 17:43

Strasbourg Court Condemns Bulgaria for Police Abuse During 2020 Protests

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Bulgaria over police brutality linked to the July 2020 anti-government protests

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Need for Fear-Driven Euro Debate

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that the government does not see the need for a debate around Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone that would only fuel fear among the public

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 15:22

DPS Drama: Chakarov Steps Down as Peevski Talks of Unity, Dogan Allies Push Back

Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning (DPS - New Beginning) party and its parliamentary group, met with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dzhevdet Chakarov

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 12:54

Christo Grozev: Russian Intelligence Targets Bulgaria’s Western Alignment

Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist, stated that the Russian secret services are focused on sowing instability and undermining the civilizational choices of Bulgaria and other nations

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 10:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria