May 27 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Regions

On May 27, sunny weather is expected over the southwestern half of Bulgaria, while in the northern areas clouds will begin to gather. In parts of southern Bulgaria, cumulus clouds will develop and bring showers in many locations. The southwestern regions in particular will see heavier rainfall and thunderstorms. The wind will blow moderately to strongly from the west-northwest, with daytime temperatures reaching between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius, around 17 degrees in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly cloudy, and occasional rain showers may occur. The west-northwesterly wind will be moderate, keeping temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. The sea water will be between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

In the mountains, skies will remain mostly cloudy and foggy. Rain showers will be widespread, with snow falling above 2,000 meters, and thunderstorm activity expected in the Rila and Rhodope mountain ranges. Winds will be strong from the northwest. Temperatures will peak around 11 degrees at 1,200 meters and around 5 degrees at 2,000 meters.