Bulgaria Faces Torrential Rains and Snow in the Mountains as Temperatures Dip

A red code warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for several areas in Bulgaria on Monday, with meteorologists predicting the heaviest rainfalls in Smolyan and Kardzhali. In the coming 36 hours, as much as 60-70 liters of rain per square meter could fall, according to the latest forecasts.

The weather over the next 24 hours will remain mostly cloudy with rain showers expected in many parts of the country. At night, especially in Central Bulgaria, these showers could be particularly intense and bring significant amounts of rain.

As Monday afternoon progresses, rain will begin to ease from the west towards the east, with clouds gradually breaking up over Western Bulgaria. However, rain will continue in the northeastern regions, accompanied by a moderate northwestern wind. Temperatures will remain cool for late May, ranging between 12° and 17°, with slightly warmer conditions in the far northwest and around 14° in Sofia.

In the mountains, the skies will be cloudy and foggy, with precipitation expected to be significant in many areas. Above 1800 meters, snow will begin to fall. By the afternoon, rain and snow will start to subside from west to east. Winds will be strong from the northwest, with temperatures reaching around 6° at 1200 meters and about 1° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds and rain are expected, especially in the morning hours when rainfall will be more frequent and heavier. Winds will blow moderately from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 17°, roughly matching the sea’s temperature. The sea will be moderately rough, reaching up to 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.