Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Dominates Monaco’s F3 Grand Prix, Closes in on Championship Lead

Sports | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Dominates Monaco’s F3 Grand Prix, Closes in on Championship Lead

A year after his first triumph in the Formula 3 sprint race, Nikola Tsolov claimed a resounding victory in Monaco, this time in the main race. The Bulgarian ace, who had already shown his dominance by taking pole position on Friday, did not let go of his advantage from the very start. He launched flawlessly, leaving Roman Bilinski no chance to even attempt an attack in the first turn.

Tsolov then set a blistering pace that his rivals could not match. By the 18th lap of the 27-lap race, he had opened up a lead of 8.5 seconds ahead of Bilinski. However, a crash by Noel Leon at the entrance to “Portier” forced the safety car onto the track, temporarily neutralizing Tsolov’s progress.

The marshals in Monaco worked swiftly to clear the incident, and racing resumed at the end of the 19th lap. Tsolov showed no hesitation at the restart, immediately pulling away from Bilinski, who was more preoccupied with defending his position from Tsolov’s Campos teammate, Mari Boya.

The safety car appeared once again on the 21st lap after two separate collisions. Charlie Wurtz, who had been struggling with front wing damage from earlier contact with Leon, hit the wall at “Massne”. Moments later, Nicola Marinangeli collided with Brando Badoer in “Portier”, blocking the track and necessitating another safety car deployment.

At the second restart, Tsolov maintained his composure and quickly distanced himself from Bilinski once more. Bilinski was left to fend off attacks from Boya, who tried repeatedly but ultimately settled for third place. Ahead of them, Tsolov clinched the win with a margin of 7.2 seconds over Bilinski and also secured the fastest lap of the race, set in the penultimate lap.

Positions four and five went to Callum Voisin and Tim Tramnitz, while Laurens van Hoepen, Tuukka Taponen, Martinius Stenshorne, Louis Sharp and Alessandro Giusti rounded out the top ten. Championship leader Rafael Camara’s race ended in disappointment after he retired at the second restart due to a missing right rear wheel. Before that, he had managed to climb to tenth place following the retirements of Leon and Wurtz.

Camara’s retirement in the main race was his first non-finish of the season, causing a significant shake-up in the standings. He still leads with 77 points, but his advantage has shrunk to 13 points over Tramnitz. Tsolov’s victory has catapulted him to third place in the championship, now just 16 points off the leader.

The Formula 3 season rolls on next week at the “Catalunya” circuit in Barcelona - another track where Tsolov has often performed well.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tsolov, formula 3, Monaco

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Talent Tsolov Shines with Bahrain Sprint Win in F3

With a stellar performance at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain, Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov claimed his first victory of the 2025 Formula 3 season by winning the sprint race of the second round

Sports | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 14:50

Bulgarian Driver Nikola Tsolov Triumphs in Formula 3 Long Race

Nikola Tsolov of Bulgaria achieved his first Formula 3 main event win by clinching victory in the long race at the Hungaroring circuit in Hungary

Sports | July 21, 2024, Sunday // 16:00

Bulgaria’s Dimitar Berbatov to Leave PAOK

Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov will leave the Greek football team of PAOK after he has not been offered renewal of his contract.

Sports | June 11, 2016, Saturday // 16:10

Greek PAOK Signs Bulgarian Striker Dimitar Berbatov

Greek football club PAOK signed a contract with Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov until 30 June 2016.

Sports | September 2, 2015, Wednesday // 12:30

Bulgaria's Berbatov Leaving AS Monaco

Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov is departing AS Monaco after scoring 18 goals in 53 matches for this season's Champions League quarter-finalists, the club announced on Monday.

Sports | June 1, 2015, Monday // 20:52

First Journey Around the World for Innovative Aircraft Solar Impulse 2

The first official flight of the solar-powered aircraft was launched with the plane taking off from the Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Sunday morning.

Society | March 9, 2015, Monday // 13:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Drops a Spot, Viktoriya Tomova Moves Up in Latest Tennis Rankings

In the latest ATP and WTA rankings, Bulgaria’s top tennis players experienced contrasting fortunes

Sports | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:09

Bulgarian Volleyball Talent Dominates U.S. College Championship

Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship

Sports | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:21

Golden Success for Bulgarian Girls’ Team at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Bulgaria claimed the girls’ team title at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Sports | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:12

Bulgaria Dominates: Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three Gold Medals in Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stiliana Nikolova continued to shine at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Burgas

Sports | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:30

Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar Named Bulgaria’s Man of the Year 2024

At a glittering ceremony held Thursday evening at Sofia’s Military Club, Olympic champion Karlos Nasar was honored as the “Man of the Year” for 2024

Sports | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Medical Reasons Force Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov Out of ATP Geneva

Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva due to medical reasons.

Sports | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria