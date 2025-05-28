Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

May 27, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports @Pexels

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs, a fact underscored by the Minister of Agriculture and Food during his visit to China for the opening of the International Tea Day 2025 in Hangzhou, as announced by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Among the Bulgarian herbs that enjoy high demand internationally are Mursal tea, linden, rosehip, chamomile, lemon balm and lavender. According to Dr. Tahov, Bulgaria has substantial potential for expanding the production and export of various herbal teas, tapping further into international markets. In recent years, about 15,000 tons of herbs have been harvested and processed annually in Bulgaria, with nearly 90 percent of that destined for export.

The country cultivates over 200 types of medicinal and aromatic plants, which find application across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food industries. Trade in this sector is dominated by more than 20 key species, forming the backbone of Bulgaria’s herbal export profile.

At the opening of the event in China, Dr. Tahov emphasized the mutual opportunities for developing trade in tea and herbs, pointing out that this area remains ripe for expansion. He believes that enhancing trade relationships will benefit both consumers and producers in the two countries.

During his stay in China, Dr. Tahov also met with Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Zong. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and the food industry, aiming to create new opportunities for partnership and growth.

