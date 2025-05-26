Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector, bringing clear benefits for companies engaged in transport services as well as those with goods to move. Industry representatives say these changes are already making a difference.

For the region, Schengen membership is crucial for enhancing the efficiency of transit transport. Border checks have been removed, significantly reducing the time it takes for goods to cross from Bulgaria to Central Europe. According to Dimcho Dimchev, manager of a logistics company who spoke to BNR-Radio Sofia, transport time can now be cut by as much as eight hours - a major advantage for moving fast-moving or sensitive goods.

Dimchev described Schengen as a key factor in advancing European integration, offering a more seamless connection between member states. He expects these changes to contribute to substantial economic growth within the transport sector, further reinforcing Bulgaria’s status as a vital transport hub for Europe. Beyond bolstering Bulgaria’s economic position, easier borderless access also cements the country’s role as a gateway to the European Union for goods coming from the Middle East, Asia, and Turkey.

The benefits of Schengen for Bulgarian transporters and logistics providers go beyond faster journeys. Dimchev explained that the elimination of border formalities helps carriers streamline their routes and reduce operational costs, while also easing administrative hurdles. This new predictability is vital for traders and logisticians alike, allowing them to plan shipments and manage supply chains more efficiently. The result is improved productivity, less time lost to delays along the way, and meaningful cost savings for companies in the sector.

In Dimchev’s words, predictability is one of the most significant gains in this interconnected European logistics space. Fewer stops and border checks mean trucks can cover longer distances without disruption, smoothing the flow of goods and giving logistics firms a clearer picture of how to move cargo across the continent.

Dimchev also pointed out that Bulgaria’s future adoption of the euro will be another important step in its path toward full European integration. He anticipates that easier access to the European market, combined with membership in Schengen and future eurozone participation, will unlock additional economic opportunities for Bulgarian businesses.

Despite the optimism surrounding these developments, challenges remain. In particular, the quality of road infrastructure in Bulgaria and Romania continues to be a concern, especially on key routes to Hungary. Industry representatives stress that improvements in road conditions are needed to complement the new logistical advantages brought by Schengen membership.

Source: BNR interview

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Schengen, transport, logistics

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs

Business » Industry | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Social Risks and 'Price Shock' from Eurozone Transition

President Rumen Radev once again declined to clearly express his support or opposition to the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 08:00

May 27 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Regions

On May 27, sunny weather is expected over the southwestern half of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | May 26, 2025, Monday // 19:09

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:42

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:42

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:19

Truth vs. Fear: Exposing 9 Myths Surrounding the Euro in Bulgaria

Bulgarians have been targeted by a wave of disinformation against the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. Parties like "Revival," some politicians, and self-proclaimed experts flood media and social networks with manipulations

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:02

Apricot Harvests in Bulgaria Threatened by Unpredictable Winters and Climate Shifts

Apricot harvests in Bulgaria face growing risks as winters become milder and more erratic, resulting in fewer sufficiently cold days crucial for the fruit’s proper development

Business » Industry | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:01

Driving Technological Advancements - Meghalaya's role as a Hub of Innovation in Northeast India

In recent years, Meghalaya has emerged as a pivotal player in advancing technology within Northeast India, leveraging its unique geographical and cultural position.

Business » Industry | May 26, 2025, Monday // 07:05

Bulgaria and the UK Strengthen Tourism Partnership Amid Rising British Visitor Numbers

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borsos met with the UK’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 15:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria