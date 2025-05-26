Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Bulgaria’s Most Stressful Professions

May 26, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Bulgaria’s Most Stressful Professions @Pexels

Doctors, nurses, and teachers emerge as the most stressful professions in Bulgaria, according to a recent online survey conducted by Somenso between April 15 and May 15. The survey gathered responses from 850 participants representing various professional fields.

More than 60% of respondents ranked doctors as the most stressed group out of 31 professional fields. Nurses were also highlighted by nearly 29% of those surveyed. Teachers followed closely, with 52% of respondents placing them in the high-stress category, along with firefighters, who were noted by 30%.

The top ten list of the most stressful occupations also includes employees in kindergartens and nurseries, police officers, pilots, and military personnel, among others. At the other end of the scale, the profession of a gardener was perceived as the least stressful by those who took part in the survey. Following gardeners in this ranking are influencers, security guards, and artists.

These findings are consistent with global data, which similarly highlight the medical sector as facing some of the greatest levels of stress. Silvia Kumanova, a psychophysiologist and founder of Somenso, noted that stress has reached epidemic proportions and is often insufficiently recognized or addressed. She pointed out that numerous studies within the scientific community confirm this trend, and it is clearly visible in daily work practices.

Kumanova emphasized that chronic stress is linked to serious physical health issues, including life-threatening diseases, and negatively impacts productivity and overall quality of life. She also warned that Bulgaria ranks among the leading countries in Europe for cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, and strokes—a serious problem for citizens, healthcare systems, and businesses alike.

A broader European perspective, as highlighted by the latest report from the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work and Eurofound, shows that one in four workers in the EU faces stress-related issues. There is also a worrying trend of chronic illnesses emerging at younger ages, with type 2 diabetes, for example, projected to rise by two and a half times in 2030 compared to 2020 figures—an increase linked directly to stress.

On a global scale, a recent study by AXA and IPSOS, carried out in 2024 across 16 countries and including respondents aged 18 to 75, found that one in three individuals experiences a mental disorder - most commonly depression or anxiety.

The Somenso survey thus sheds light on the reality faced by many in Bulgaria and mirrors the broader patterns identified in European and global studies. Stress in the workplace, particularly in sectors like healthcare and education, remains a pressing issue that demands serious attention from individuals, institutions, and policymakers alike.

