24 May in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Slavic Letters, Education and Culture

Every year on 24 May, Bulgaria marks one of its most cherished national holidays - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture, and of Slavic Literature. Deeply rooted in the national consciousness, this day is more than a commemoration; it is a celebration of identity, history, and the enduring power of language and knowledge.

Although other Slavic countries honor Cyril and Methodius, the way 24 May is celebrated in Bulgaria is unique. It is not just a church holiday or a day of remembrance - it is a vibrant national occasion, filled with parades, speeches, and cultural events across the country. For Bulgarians, this is not only about honoring the past, but also about reaffirming their connection to a legacy that stretches back more than a millennium.

The date has become a symbol of pride in Bulgaria’s cultural achievements and its contribution to Slavic civilization. It is a day when the country reflects on its historical role as a protector and promoter of literacy and enlightenment in the Slavic world.

The origins of 24 May lie in the work of the brothers Cyril and Methodius, Byzantine missionaries from Thessaloniki who, in the 9th century, created the Glagolitic alphabet - the first written script designed for the Slavic language. Their mission was to translate the Bible and liturgical texts so that the Slavic peoples could worship in their own tongue, rather than in Greek or Latin.

Their work laid the foundation for the later development of the Cyrillic script by their disciples, including St. Clement of Ohrid and St. Naum, in the Bulgarian lands. The Cyrillic alphabet eventually spread across Eastern Europe and is still used today in Bulgaria, Russia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and other countries.

Bulgaria played a key role in preserving and disseminating the cultural and spiritual mission of Cyril and Methodius. Under the reign of Tsar Boris I and later Simeon the Great, the country became a center of Slavic learning and literature. This historical role is a major reason why 24 May resonates so strongly with Bulgarians today.

The holiday has grown over the years to encompass more than its religious origins. Today, 24 May is also a tribute to teachers, scholars, writers, and all those who contribute to Bulgarian education and culture. Schools across the country organize festivities, and students participate in colorful processions through city centers. Universities, cultural institutions, and libraries host exhibitions, concerts, and public readings.

In Sofia, the highlight of the day is the official ceremony in front of the National Library, which bears the names of Saints Cyril and Methodius. The President, Prime Minister, and other top officials attend, laying flowers at the monument of the brothers and delivering speeches that emphasize the importance of education, language, and national values.

The holiday unites people of all generations. Children recite poems dedicated to the alphabet and to their teachers. Musicians perform patriotic songs. The air is filled with a sense of celebration that is both festive and deeply emotional.

For Bulgarians, the alphabet is more than a tool for writing - it is a symbol of cultural sovereignty. The Cyrillic script represents a national identity that has survived centuries of foreign domination and cultural pressure. During the Ottoman rule, it was the written word - in church books, folk tales, and revolutionary pamphlets - that helped preserve the Bulgarian language and spirit.

Even today, in a globalized world, 24 May stands as a reminder that language and culture remain key pillars of national dignity. It is a day when Bulgarians feel especially proud of their heritage and confident in their place within Europe - not only as citizens of a modern state but as heirs to an ancient literary tradition.

