Apricot Harvests in Bulgaria Threatened by Unpredictable Winters and Climate Shifts

Business » INDUSTRY | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Apricot Harvests in Bulgaria Threatened by Unpredictable Winters and Climate Shifts @Pexels

Apricot harvests in Bulgaria face growing risks as winters become milder and more erratic, resulting in fewer sufficiently cold days crucial for the fruit’s proper development. This concern was highlighted by Nadezhda Shopova, assistant professor in the Climate section at the Institute for Climate, Atmosphere and Water Research (IICAW) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, in an article for Klimateka.

Projections show that winters will continue to warm and grow less predictable, yet the threat of damaging cold snaps remains. Warmer temperatures in January and February prompt an earlier arrival of spring, which paradoxically delays the development of fruit trees, leaving them more exposed to damaging spring frosts. Weather extremes are becoming more pronounced, setting the stage for unstable apricot yields in the years ahead.

In Bulgaria’s most suitable apricot-growing regions, the harvest over a decade typically includes three very good, four average, and one poor season. During years of poor harvest, the country becomes reliant on imports, which pushes prices upward.

This cycle of instability poses a significant challenge for producers, discouraging investment in young orchards, increasing dependency on foreign supply, and inevitably leading to higher market prices for apricots.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: apricot, harvests, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs

Business » Industry | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian President Radev Warns of Social Risks and 'Price Shock' from Eurozone Transition

President Rumen Radev once again declined to clearly express his support or opposition to the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria

Politics | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 08:00

May 27 Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Regions

On May 27, sunny weather is expected over the southwestern half of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | May 26, 2025, Monday // 19:09

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:42

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 13:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Driving Technological Advancements - Meghalaya's role as a Hub of Innovation in Northeast India

In recent years, Meghalaya has emerged as a pivotal player in advancing technology within Northeast India, leveraging its unique geographical and cultural position.

Business » Industry | May 26, 2025, Monday // 07:05

How Bulgarians Are Thriving in the Digital Age

Bulgaria has accelerated in embracing digital technology, with 84% of its population actively involved on the internet.

Business » Industry | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 14:03

Nissan to Cut 20,000 Jobs Globally Amid Record Losses and Restructuring Push

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor will cut over 10,000 additional jobs worldwide, bringing total layoffs — including previously announced ones — to around 20,000, or 15% of its global workforce, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday, citing Reut

Business » Industry | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Bulgaria Outpaces EU in Spirit Exports, Wine Plays Key Role

In 2024, Bulgaria's exports of alcoholic beverages totaled 30.4 million euros

Business » Industry | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 14:08

Trump’s Tariffs Hit Bulgarian Garment Industry Hard

Bulgarian garment companies are struggling to find new markets due to the recent increase in tariffs on industrial goods under Donald Trump’s administration

Business » Industry | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:37

Bulgaria Leads EU in Construction Growth for 14th Straight Month

In February, Bulgaria recorded the highest annual growth in construction output among EU member states

Business » Industry | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 14:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria