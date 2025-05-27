Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth

Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year, primarily driven by inflation and rising costs. Despite this, the industry is confident that the upcoming transition to the euro in 2026 will not cause any sudden price shocks for tourists, according to a summary by Nova TV.

Even though the lev will still be Bulgaria’s official currency throughout this summer, tourism businesses have already begun preparations for the euro adoption. Many transactions with foreign partners have been conducted in euros for some time, and Bulgarian consumers are familiar with the currency through travel in Europe.

“Bulgarians travel across Europe using the euro, so the currency change won’t negatively affect tourists,” said Pavlin Kosev, chairman of the Varna Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers.

In Golden Sands, hoteliers expect a smooth transition, with prices simply converted to euros at the fixed exchange rate. “The prices will stay the same, just denominated in euros. This will make things easier for foreign visitors and reduce the risk of currency exchange fraud,” explained Stanislav Stoyanov, deputy chairman of the hoteliers’ union in the resort.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, nightly rates are anticipated to start from around 70 leva for basic accommodation in 2- or 3-star hotels, reaching up to 1,000 leva for luxury all-inclusive packages in five-star hotels featuring seafood and additional amenities. On average, double room prices along the Northern and Southern Black Sea coasts are expected to fall between 150 and 300 leva, depending on hotel category and location.

Tour operators also anticipate no drastic price increases after the euro’s introduction. “Contracts with partners are signed in advance and already based on euro pricing. Any increases will be controlled by market conditions,” said Evelina Puleva, a tour operator.

Prices for beach services are expected to remain stable as well. “Beach umbrella prices won’t rise sharply because the contracts are fixed; we might see up to a 10% increase,” noted Simeon Tsvetkov from the Association for the Development of Activities on Sea Beaches.

One notable change for this summer’s beach season is the extension of water rescue operations until September 15, along with slightly adjusted lifeguard hours, now from 9:00 to 18:30.

For tourists aiming for a more budget-friendly vacation, hoteliers recommend planning trips outside of the busy July and August months, targeting June, September, or even October, when prices can be up to 50% lower.