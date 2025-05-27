Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth

Business » TOURISM | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth @Pexels

Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year, primarily driven by inflation and rising costs. Despite this, the industry is confident that the upcoming transition to the euro in 2026 will not cause any sudden price shocks for tourists, according to a summary by Nova TV.

Even though the lev will still be Bulgaria’s official currency throughout this summer, tourism businesses have already begun preparations for the euro adoption. Many transactions with foreign partners have been conducted in euros for some time, and Bulgarian consumers are familiar with the currency through travel in Europe.

Bulgarians travel across Europe using the euro, so the currency change won’t negatively affect tourists,” said Pavlin Kosev, chairman of the Varna Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers.

In Golden Sands, hoteliers expect a smooth transition, with prices simply converted to euros at the fixed exchange rate. “The prices will stay the same, just denominated in euros. This will make things easier for foreign visitors and reduce the risk of currency exchange fraud,” explained Stanislav Stoyanov, deputy chairman of the hoteliers’ union in the resort.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, nightly rates are anticipated to start from around 70 leva for basic accommodation in 2- or 3-star hotels, reaching up to 1,000 leva for luxury all-inclusive packages in five-star hotels featuring seafood and additional amenities. On average, double room prices along the Northern and Southern Black Sea coasts are expected to fall between 150 and 300 leva, depending on hotel category and location.

Tour operators also anticipate no drastic price increases after the euro’s introduction. “Contracts with partners are signed in advance and already based on euro pricing. Any increases will be controlled by market conditions,” said Evelina Puleva, a tour operator.

Prices for beach services are expected to remain stable as well. “Beach umbrella prices won’t rise sharply because the contracts are fixed; we might see up to a 10% increase,” noted Simeon Tsvetkov from the Association for the Development of Activities on Sea Beaches.

One notable change for this summer’s beach season is the extension of water rescue operations until September 15, along with slightly adjusted lifeguard hours, now from 9:00 to 18:30.

For tourists aiming for a more budget-friendly vacation, hoteliers recommend planning trips outside of the busy July and August months, targeting June, September, or even October, when prices can be up to 50% lower.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hoteliers, euro, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Truth vs. Fear: Exposing 9 Myths Surrounding the Euro in Bulgaria

Bulgarians have been targeted by a wave of disinformation against the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. Parties like "Revival," some politicians, and self-proclaimed experts flood media and social networks with manipulations

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:02

Journalist Georgi Gotev: Bulgaria’s Euro Area Entry Would Benefit Both the Country and the EU

Bulgarian journalist Georgi Gotev believes that Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone would be good news - not just for the country, but for the European Union as a whole

Business » Finance | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 10:49

Bulgarian Tourism Poised for Eurozone Integration, Drawing Lessons from Croatia’s Success

In Zagreb this week, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Miroslav Boršoš held a working meeting with Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Lawyer Warns: Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Lacks Urgency as Euro Adoption Nears

The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) must take on a far more proactive role, especially in light of Bulgaria’s upcoming transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Breakthrough for Bulgarian Science: INSAIT Study Presented at World’s Top Robotics Conference

In a landmark moment for Bulgarian science, a research paper developed entirely in Bulgaria has been accepted for presentation at ICRA 2025 – the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation

Society | May 23, 2025, Friday // 21:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria and the UK Strengthen Tourism Partnership Amid Rising British Visitor Numbers

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borsos met with the UK’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 15:25

Foreign Workers in Bulgaria Mostly Employed in Tourism, Construction, and Transport

Foreign workers in Bulgaria are most commonly employed in the tourism, construction, and transport sectors

Business » Tourism | May 23, 2025, Friday // 09:46

New Direct Flight from Varna to Chisinau Makes Bulgarian Coast More Accessible for Moldovan Tourists

The international entrepreneurial corporation KYB, in collaboration with SkyUp Airlines and several partners, has introduced the first direct scheduled flight linking Bulgaria and Moldova

Business » Tourism | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 15:07

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Bulgaria to Install Anti-Drone Systems at Airports in Coming Months

In the coming months, anti-drone systems will be deployed at Bulgarian airports

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria