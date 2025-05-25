Bulgaria and the UK Strengthen Tourism Partnership Amid Rising British Visitor Numbers

Tourism Minister Miroslav Borsos met with the UK’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector. The talks focused on broadening the scope of joint initiatives aimed at promoting Bulgaria more actively to British travelers, as well as fostering stronger institutional and business partnerships in the field.

Minister Borshosh underlined the shared commitment of Bulgaria and the United Kingdom to develop sustainable tourism offerings. “Our countries enjoy strong tourism relations and a joint ambition to create lasting, high-quality experiences. We're not only aiming to recover the flow of British tourists seen before the pandemic, but to surpass it by introducing new offerings and improving quality,” he said during the discussion.

The United Kingdom remains one of Bulgaria’s top priority markets for incoming tourists. According to data from the National Statistical Institute, nearly 253,000 British nationals stayed in Bulgarian accommodations in 2024 – marking a 4.9% increase compared to the previous year. While this figure still trails behind the peak levels of 2019, it points to a positive trend in recovery. British tourists continue to be drawn to Bulgaria’s wide range of offerings – from seaside resorts and cultural heritage sites to city breaks and winter destinations. Top choices among visitors include Nessebar, Sofia, Bansko, Borovets, and Varna.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism has maintained an active promotional campaign in the UK, participating in major tourism expos such as the World Travel Market in London and New Deal Europe. In response to growing interest from Bulgarian tourism companies, an expansion of Bulgaria’s national stand at the World Travel Market is already planned for 2025. This move aims to increase visibility and deepen engagement with British tour operators and consumers alike.