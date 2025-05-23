Breakthrough for Bulgarian Science: INSAIT Study Presented at World’s Top Robotics Conference

In a landmark moment for Bulgarian science, a research paper developed entirely in Bulgaria has been accepted for presentation at ICRA 2025 – the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation – the most prestigious global scientific forum in the field. This is the first time in over 30 years that Bulgarian research has made it to this stage, marking a return to the forefront of international robotics discussions. The conference is currently underway in Atlanta, USA, bringing together the brightest minds in robotics and automation.

The scientific work comes from the team at INSAIT – the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski.” The authors of the paper are Sombit Day, Dr. Niko Tseh, Nikolay Nikolov, Prof. Luc Van Gool, and Dr. Danda Paudel. Their presentation in Atlanta drew attention not only to the topic of the study but also to the Sofia-based institute and the university as a whole.

The paper focuses on the ability of robots to generalize visually – a critical capability when navigating complex, real-world environments. The researchers analyzed three of the most advanced AI models used in robotics today, uncovering significant limitations in their generalization capabilities. In response, they proposed a novel method that effectively addresses these weaknesses, advancing the field towards developing more robust and reliable AI-driven robots.

ICRA 2025 has gathered more than 7,000 scientists, engineers, and professionals from around the globe. The event features participants from elite research institutions and global tech giants in robotics, including Amazon Robotics, VisionNav Robotics, and Franca Robotics. For Bulgaria, this recognition represents a powerful re-entry into international scientific dialogue, happening fittingly on the eve of May 24 – a national holiday celebrating education and culture.