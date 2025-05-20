WHO Warns: Digital Platforms Pose Growing Mental Health Risks for Europe’s Youth

Society » HEALTH | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:28
Bulgaria: WHO Warns: Digital Platforms Pose Growing Mental Health Risks for Europe’s Youth @WHO Europe

The digital environment has become inseparable from the lives of children and adolescents across the WHO European Region - but the same spaces that offer connection and information are also contributing to serious mental health risks. In response, WHO/Europe, in collaboration with the Polish Ministry of Health and the Digital Transformations for Health Lab (DTH-Lab), has released a new policy brief urging immediate, coordinated action to protect young people.

Titled “Addressing the digital determinants of youth mental health”, the document presents a comprehensive review of scientific evidence, policy practices, and regulatory gaps, and serves as a call to action for governments, the private sector, and civil society. At its core, the message is clear: digital spaces must be designed and governed with the well-being of young people in mind.

Digital platforms now shape young lives as significantly as families and schools - but with far fewer safeguards,” said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. He stressed the importance of building digital environments that support, rather than undermine, mental health. This, he said, requires governments, tech companies, and communities to work together to boost digital literacy, enforce stricter platform regulations, and actively involve youth in shaping digital governance.

The findings of the brief reflect a complex and uneven landscape. Technology's impact on youth mental health varies - some effects are beneficial, others deeply harmful. For children already facing challenges offline, whether due to mental illness, marginalization, or gender, the risks online can be intensified. Cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, unrealistic body images, and targeted marketing are widespread, and current efforts to regulate these risks are falling short.

The brief highlights that much of the data architecture of digital platforms—especially those driven by opaque algorithms -exacerbates these threats. Without transparency, consent, or appropriate oversight, young users are left vulnerable. Many national policies place responsibility on parents and children, while companies face limited accountability and young people themselves are rarely consulted in policy-making.

An analysis of 42 national strategies and broader EU frameworks reveals a fragmented picture. Some governments, like those in Azerbaijan, Italy and Spain, focus on parental controls. Others, such as Croatia and Germany, use age-related regulations. Meanwhile, countries like France, Ireland, and the UK are pushing to hold digital platforms more directly accountable. Despite these steps, WHO/Europe found that youth voices and health sector expertise remain largely absent from the development of such policies.

Dr. Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, Director of Country Health Policies and Systems at WHO/Europe, stressed the need for interventions that are both enforceable and evidence-based. Crucially, she emphasized that young people must play a central role in shaping these interventions to ensure they are relevant and impactful.

The policy brief also invokes the precautionary principle, recommending that digital tools and services aimed at children should be proven safe - rather than requiring proof of harm before regulation is introduced.

There are features on digital platforms that clearly put profit above the mental health of youth,” said Ilona Kickbusch, Director of DTH-Lab. While not all children are affected in the same way, she added, it is imperative that countries act collectively to create online environments that prioritize health and safety. In today’s world, young people’s digital experiences are a key determinant of their overall well-being.

To that end, WHO/Europe has outlined eight urgent policy actions for governments:

  1. Make digital well-being a national public health priority.

  2. Regulate platform design to reduce addictive and harmful features.

  3. Equip health professionals to support safe tech use.

  4. Promote youth-led governance of digital tools and spaces.

  5. Invest in offline recreational alternatives to reduce screen time.

  6. Apply tested public health strategies to digital challenges.

  7. Issue clear guidance on healthy technology use.

  8. Demand accountability from industry and commercial actors.

At a recent international meeting on youth mental health hosted by Poland under its EU Council Presidency, Polish Deputy Health Minister Katarzyna Kacperczyk described the challenge as a pressing, shared responsibility across all EU member states. She called for a balanced approach - leveraging the benefits of technology without compromising mental health.

Youth across the region are echoing this message. Romanian advocate Catalina Popoviciu likened social media to a car: it can foster connection, but only if we learn to drive it safely. “We need the manual, the seatbelt, and the rules,” she said - a metaphor that underscores the urgency for clear, effective policies to navigate the digital world responsibly.

The WHO/Europe brief closes with a reminder: these online realities have real-world consequences. The well-being of Europe’s youth depends on how quickly and decisively policymakers act.

