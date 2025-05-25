From Supercomputers to Startups: Bulgaria’s Bold AI Push Showcased in Berlin

Bulgaria continues to assert its role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence within the European Union. Speaking at GITEX Europe 2025 in Berlin - one of the world's premier technology forums - Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Martin Danovski underscored Bulgaria's active contribution to the EU's efforts in AI development, regulation and integration. He noted that the conversation around AI must extend beyond the technology itself, also encompassing ethical, social, and economic considerations. In this rapidly evolving landscape, he stressed, leadership is not just about size or dominance, but about vision and responsibility.

During a high-level ministerial panel titled “Intelligence as Infrastructure: The New Engine of Economic Power,” Danovski pointed to Bulgaria's notable progress in the sector. He cited the INSAIT institute - recognized as one of Europe's top AI research centers - as a key example of the country's commitment. Additionally, he highlighted the recent upgrade of the Discoverer Supercomputer with dedicated AI capabilities, and Bulgaria’s successful bid to host one of the EU’s six new AI factories, solidifying the country’s strategic importance in the bloc’s AI roadmap.

Education, according to Danovski, is also central to Bulgaria's AI strategy. He outlined efforts to build expertise and develop skills related to artificial intelligence from high school to university level. Preparing future professionals, he emphasized, is essential to ensure that Bulgaria remains competitive and adaptive in an industry poised to redefine economies.

On the sidelines of the forum, Danovski officially opened Bulgaria’s national pavilion at GITEX Europe, organized by the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (BSMEPA) under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. Over 100 Bulgarian high-tech startups participated in the exhibition, showcasing products and solutions to thousands of international visitors, potential investors, and corporate partners.

Danovski addressed the Bulgarian representatives, praising their determination and entrepreneurial spirit. “Thanks to your efforts, Bulgaria is not only participating but proving its place in the global tech scene,” he said, expressing appreciation for BSMEPA’s organizational efforts and extending encouragement to the exhibitors.

GITEX Europe 2025 attracted a vast audience - around 40,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. With over 1,000 investors and corporate leaders present, the event served as a vital platform for showcasing trends in digital transformation and groundbreaking tech solutions. Bulgaria's presence stood out not only for its scale but for the clear message: the country is not just keeping pace with innovation - it aims to lead.