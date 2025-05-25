Literature Takes Center Stage in Sofia as Spring Book Fair Opens May 26

The 2025 Spring Book Fair will officially open its doors on May 26 in Sofia, marking the return of one of the year’s most anticipated literary gatherings. Organized by the Bulgarian Book Association, the event will run until June 1 in the open-air space in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK), transforming the central park area into a sprawling book market with more than 140 publishers exhibiting across 1,500 square meters.

The official inauguration is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 26, in the festival’s dedicated tent. Throughout the fair week, visitors will have the chance to meet Bulgarian and international authors, explore thousands of new releases, and attend over 100 cultural events including readings, signings, book premieres, and discussions. Daily programming will unfold on the Cultural Stage located in the same park, with special appearances by authors such as Ivan Kulekov, Maria Doneva, Maya Lunde, Kapka Kasabova, and Ivinela Samuilova. On Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m., Georgi Gospodinov will hold a highly anticipated autograph session.

Beyond individual author events, the fair will feature a series of thought-provoking discussions, such as one titled “Literary Translation, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Reader?” drawing attention to the evolving relationship between literature and technology.

Running in parallel to the fair, the Sofia International Literary Festival for Children and Youth will take place from May 27 to June 1, featuring a packed schedule of interactive sessions, workshops, and author meet-ups. This year’s festival welcomes writers from Bulgaria, Poland, Ukraine, and other countries, offering young readers an engaging and diverse program. The culmination of the children’s festival will be on June 1, coinciding with Children’s Day, which will include concerts, creative workshops, and appearances by winners of the “Magic Pearl” literary award.

One of the notable exhibitions this year is the IBBY Honor List, which will be on display in the festival tent. It showcases outstanding children's books from around the globe, recognized in the fields of writing, illustration, and translation.

As part of its broader cultural initiatives, the Bulgarian Book Association will also present the “Tales of EUkraine” project during the fair. This initiative highlights bilingual children’s literature by Ukrainian authors such as Natalka Maletich, Kateryna Yegorushkina, and Tatyana Rumenko. Books developed under the project will be distributed free of charge to children, parents, and educators throughout the event.

The Spring Book Fair and the children’s literary festival are part of Sofia Municipality’s official Cultural Events Calendar and are organized with support from the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education and Science, ECOPACK Bulgaria, the Children's Books Foundation, the National Children’s Network, and the Bulgarian Library and Information Association.

The Bulgarian Book Association welcomes readers of all ages to immerse themselves in the city’s literary spirit, discover new works, and meet the voices shaping today’s literary landscape.

Full programs are available at www.abk.bg and on the event Facebook pages.