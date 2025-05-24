At Least 20 Bulgarians Might Leave Harvard After Trump Visa Crackdown

The Trump administration has launched a sharp attack on elite universities, beginning with Harvard, suspending its right to enroll foreign students and warning that other institutions will face similar action. As a result, at least 20 Bulgarian students are set to leave the university, BG VOICE reported. They are among the nearly 6,800 international students currently enrolled at Harvard.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, issued the decision to terminate Harvard's student visa program starting with the 2025–2026 academic year. She accused the university of promoting violence and anti-Semitism, and of maintaining links with the Chinese Communist Party. This move aligns with the Trump administration’s broader immigration policy and ongoing campaign targeting American academic elites.

The suspension could also affect Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth. She began a master's program at Harvard last year, focusing on political science, international relations, human rights, and behavioral psychology. Prior to this, she earned her undergraduate degree in history and politics at Oxford University.

A spokesperson for the Belgian royal family stated that the matter is under review and that more clarity is expected in the coming days or weeks. The Palace emphasized the need for patience, acknowledging the rapidly evolving situation. U.S. authorities have clarified that current students will have to transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status in the country.

Harvard has hit back hard, branding the government’s action as illegal and politically driven. The university has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration and vowed to stand by its international student community, which comprises roughly 27% of its student body.

University officials denounced the decision as part of a vendetta, claiming the Department of Homeland Security was retaliating against Harvard’s refusal to hand over materials and information regarding international students. This includes access to recordings from campus protests, which federal authorities allege demonstrate political bias on the university's part.