Bulgaria's President Radev Challenges Parliament’s Block on Euro Referendum at Constitutional Court

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Radev Challenges Parliament’s Block on Euro Referendum at Constitutional Court @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has taken the step of referring the Constitutional Court to seek a mandatory interpretation of the Constitution, challenging the refusal by the Speaker of the National Assembly to put forward for parliamentary debate a proposal for a national referendum. The referendum question concerns Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro in 2026.

In his appeal, Radev emphasizes that the exercise of constitutional powers by state bodies during the process of calling a national referendum must maintain a proper balance between direct and representative democracy. This balance, he argues, is essential to fulfilling the constitutional goal of ensuring citizens' participation in governing the country.

The President stresses that only a clear, mandatory interpretation of constitutional provisions regarding the powers of both the National Assembly and its chairman in overseeing direct democracy mechanisms can guarantee consistent and unambiguous application of the law.

Radev insists that according to Article 84, p.5 of the Constitution, it is solely the National Assembly that must make a formal ruling when deciding whether to hold a national referendum, including cases where a proposal submitted by a constitutionally authorized body is rejected. No other institution or official has the authority to decide in its place.

He further highlights that the Constitution does not permit the National Assembly’s power to be bypassed through an implied or silent refusal to consider such proposals. Such inaction, he warns, would equate to a denial of parliamentary governance.

Additionally, the President criticizes the Speaker’s decision to not only block the referendum proposal but also, in doing so, effectively assume the authority of the National Assembly by ruling on the substance of the referendum question. Radev argues this approach violates constitutional principles, hampers the proper legal procedure for organizing referendums, generates uncertainty, and limits citizens' rights to participate directly in political decision-making.

On these grounds, invoking Article 22, par. 3 of the Constitutional Court Act, Radev asks the Court to annul the Speaker’s order refusing to bring the referendum question before parliament, declaring it invalid.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Referendum, euro, constitutional

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Truth vs. Fear: Exposing 9 Myths Surrounding the Euro in Bulgaria

Bulgarians have been targeted by a wave of disinformation against the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. Parties like "Revival," some politicians, and self-proclaimed experts flood media and social networks with manipulations

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth

Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Journalist Georgi Gotev: Bulgaria’s Euro Area Entry Would Benefit Both the Country and the EU

Bulgarian journalist Georgi Gotev believes that Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone would be good news - not just for the country, but for the European Union as a whole

Business » Finance | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Lawyer Warns: Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Lacks Urgency as Euro Adoption Nears

The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) must take on a far more proactive role, especially in light of Bulgaria’s upcoming transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

'A Mistake': Former Deputy PM Disagrees with Radev's Call for a Euro Referendum in Bulgaria

Former Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov has openly criticized President Rumen Radev’s decision to support a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'A Mistake': Former Deputy PM Disagrees with Radev's Call for a Euro Referendum in Bulgaria

Former Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov has openly criticized President Rumen Radev’s decision to support a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

At Least 20 Bulgarians Might Leave Harvard After Trump Visa Crackdown

The Trump administration has launched a sharp attack on elite universities, beginning with Harvard

Politics | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:08

Behind the Cross: Pro-Kremlin Religious Platform Targets Bulgarian Schools and Society

A network linked to the Russian Orthodox Church has quietly established itself in Bulgaria, pushing narratives aligned with Moscow under the guise of religious commentary

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 16:09

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Gifts Pope Symbolic Omophorion Amid Talks on Faith and Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made a notable visit to the Vatican ahead of Bulgaria’s May 24 celebrations

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 14:10

TISP Demands Removal of MEP Over Controversial North Macedonia Report Claiming Forced Bulgarian Identity

Bulgarian MP Stanislav Balabanov from the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party raised concerns on Thursday about an upcoming report in the European Parliament

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 12:48

'Russophobic Campaign' or Legit Concern for Our Schools? Bulgaria's Russian Language Debate Heats Up

Elisaveta Belobradova, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), released the full content of her written inquiry to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES)

Politics | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria