Journalist Georgi Gotev: Bulgaria’s Euro Area Entry Would Benefit Both the Country and the EU

Business » FINANCE | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 10:49
Bulgaria: Journalist Georgi Gotev: Bulgaria’s Euro Area Entry Would Benefit Both the Country and the EU

Bulgarian journalist Georgi Gotev believes that Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone would be good news - not just for the country, but for the European Union as a whole. Speaking to BNR, he pointed out that Bulgaria is far from being the "black sheep" of the bloc. In his words, such decisions are always political, and current signals from Brussels suggest a favorable outlook for Bulgaria. If membership becomes a reality, it would likely enhance the country’s credit rating and overall position within the EU.

Gotev reflected on the broader condition of the Union by posing a provocative question: “Is the EU alive?” He argued that greater depth and integration are needed in how member states function together. He also criticized the Brussels media for sticking to predictable narratives and avoiding deeper, more meaningful reporting. As a response, Gotev said he had created a network of affiliated media outlets, aimed at offering more editorial independence and stronger contextual analysis.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Gotev left no doubt about who the aggressor is. However, he expressed concern that if the conflict ends in a compromise or truce that satisfies no one, the risk of future escalation will remain high. He described Russia as being in a permanent state of military readiness, with Vladimir Putin and his circle benefiting from the current authoritarian structure. According to Gotev, the military machine there isn’t just a strategic tool - it has become a means of sustaining the regime itself.

He warned that this model of dictatorship seems to be spreading. Drawing a comparison with the United States, he remarked on how Donald Trump appears to be rewriting the norms of the world’s largest democracy. Decisions like imposing tariffs of 200 or even 300 percent are, in Gotev’s view, made unilaterally - mirroring the quick but dangerous decision-making style of authoritarian leaders. He called Putin’s decision to start the war a major mistake, likely taken without broader consultation. Trump, he added, shows signs of similar behavior.

As for the media’s role, Gotev was clear: journalism acts as a form of democratic control, which is what makes the profession vital. He does not see artificial intelligence as a problem in journalism as long as it’s used thoughtfully. "The key," he said, "is to think while you use it."

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, EU, gotev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs

Business » Industry | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 12:48

Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Bulgaria’s Most Stressful Professions

Doctors, nurses, and teachers emerge as the most stressful professions in Bulgaria

Society | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Truth vs. Fear: Exposing 9 Myths Surrounding the Euro in Bulgaria

Bulgarians have been targeted by a wave of disinformation against the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone. Parties like "Revival," some politicians, and self-proclaimed experts flood media and social networks with manipulations

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 10:02

Bulgarian Tourism Poised for Eurozone Integration, Drawing Lessons from Croatia’s Success

In Zagreb this week, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Miroslav Boršoš held a working meeting with Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Lawyer Warns: Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Lacks Urgency as Euro Adoption Nears

The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) must take on a far more proactive role, especially in light of Bulgaria’s upcoming transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

S&P: Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026 Despite Governance Shortcomings

Despite lingering issues with corruption, public procurement oversight, and energy market liberalization, Bulgaria is still expected to join the eurozone next year

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:38

Ex-Finance Minister Warns of Price Speculation in Bulgaria’s Telecom and Energy Sectors After Euro Adoption

After Bulgaria adopts the euro, the highest risk of speculative price increases will likely come from mobile operators and electricity distribution companies

Business » Finance | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:02

Calm Ahead of Eurozone Milestone: Central Bank Governor on Bulgaria’s Convergence Report Process

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev addressed recent media reports regarding his comments on Bulgaria’s convergence reports related to joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 18:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria