Bulgarian journalist Georgi Gotev believes that Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone would be good news - not just for the country, but for the European Union as a whole. Speaking to BNR, he pointed out that Bulgaria is far from being the "black sheep" of the bloc. In his words, such decisions are always political, and current signals from Brussels suggest a favorable outlook for Bulgaria. If membership becomes a reality, it would likely enhance the country’s credit rating and overall position within the EU.

Gotev reflected on the broader condition of the Union by posing a provocative question: “Is the EU alive?” He argued that greater depth and integration are needed in how member states function together. He also criticized the Brussels media for sticking to predictable narratives and avoiding deeper, more meaningful reporting. As a response, Gotev said he had created a network of affiliated media outlets, aimed at offering more editorial independence and stronger contextual analysis.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Gotev left no doubt about who the aggressor is. However, he expressed concern that if the conflict ends in a compromise or truce that satisfies no one, the risk of future escalation will remain high. He described Russia as being in a permanent state of military readiness, with Vladimir Putin and his circle benefiting from the current authoritarian structure. According to Gotev, the military machine there isn’t just a strategic tool - it has become a means of sustaining the regime itself.

He warned that this model of dictatorship seems to be spreading. Drawing a comparison with the United States, he remarked on how Donald Trump appears to be rewriting the norms of the world’s largest democracy. Decisions like imposing tariffs of 200 or even 300 percent are, in Gotev’s view, made unilaterally - mirroring the quick but dangerous decision-making style of authoritarian leaders. He called Putin’s decision to start the war a major mistake, likely taken without broader consultation. Trump, he added, shows signs of similar behavior.

As for the media’s role, Gotev was clear: journalism acts as a form of democratic control, which is what makes the profession vital. He does not see artificial intelligence as a problem in journalism as long as it’s used thoughtfully. "The key," he said, "is to think while you use it."