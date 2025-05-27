Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather: Hail, Heavy Rain and Cloud Seeding Operations on Alert

A turbulent weather pattern is expected to take hold of Bulgaria over the upcoming weekend, bringing significant rainfall, thunderstorms, and a high risk of hailstorms. Authorities have issued orange and yellow weather alerts across much of the country, warning of potentially hazardous conditions.

For Saturday, May 24, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange warning for intense rainfall in the districts of Sofia, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, and Stara Zagora, where precipitation could surpass 40 to 50 liters per square meter. Yellow alerts cover several other areas. The situation is being closely monitored, with meteorologists advising residents to prepare for possible flooding and storm-related disruptions.

In response to the escalating threat, Bulgaria’s Hail Suppression Agency (IABG) has confirmed that it is on full alert. Specialized anti-hail rockets have been deployed in nine districts: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Haskovo. Meanwhile, in North Central and Northeastern Bulgaria, aerial defenses are being utilized.

Three aircraft are on standby, ready to intercept and disperse hail-forming clouds. IABG officials noted that their radar systems are actively tracking dangerous cloud formations in real time, enabling swift and targeted interventions.

Just a day earlier, massive hailstones - some larger than walnuts—lashed several villages in the Sevlievo area, causing widespread destruction. Crops were decimated, vehicles damaged, and rooftops smashed by the violent weather.

Today, a storm system forming north of Botev Peak was identified early, and a patrol aircraft was promptly dispatched to address it. Multiple interventions were carried out using a total of 162 pyrotechnic cartridges to mitigate the threat. However, new cells forming near the Tazha region made it unsafe to continue the operations in that area.

The extended weekend will bring unsettled conditions across the country. Cloud cover will be widespread at night, especially over northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, with bursts of heavy, short-lived rainfall. Winds from the west-northwest will intensify across northern regions, ushering in a cooler air mass.

Saturday will see the development of dense storm clouds over Western and Southern Bulgaria. Many areas will experience brief but intense downpours, thunder, and the possibility of hail. Winds will come from the north-northwest and may strengthen during storms. Daytime highs are forecast between 19°C and 24°C, with Sofia seeing cooler temperatures of around 18–19°C.

In coastal areas, cloud cover and brief rainfall will develop, accompanied by moderate winds, mostly from the northeast. Hail remains a possibility. Maximum daytime temperatures along the coast will range from 20°C to 25°C, while sea temperatures will be between 12°C and 16°C. The sea state is expected to be calm, with wave activity at about 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Storm activity will also impact the mountains, with frequent short but intense showers, thunderstorms, and hail expected. A moderate to strong southwest wind will blow at altitude. Maximum temperatures will be around 18°C at 1200 meters and about 10°C at 2000 meters.

The approaching Mediterranean cyclone will continue to affect the country. Sunday will bring widespread rainfall to Western and Central Bulgaria, some of it intense and accompanied by storms and hail. Winds will shift to the northwest, while in Eastern Bulgaria, a north-northeast wind will dominate. Maximum temperatures will vary significantly—between 10°C and 12°C in the west, and up to 25°C–26°C in the southeast.

On Monday, rainfall will gradually cease in the western regions around midday but will persist in the east. The wind will become stronger nationwide, coming predominantly from the northwest. The cooler trend will continue into the new week, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C—noticeably low for late May.