Hailstorm Devastates Sevlievo Region: Crops Ruined, Homes and Cars Damaged

A powerful hailstorm wreaked havoc across several villages in the Sevlievo region late yesterday afternoon, leaving behind widespread destruction of garden crops, damaged vehicles, and torn rooftops, BNR reported.

The village of Batoshevo was among the hardest hit. Residents reported hailstones as large as eggs pelting down, shredding gardens and smashing the fragile spring growth. “We made it through the late frosts just fine. The trees - apples, pears, plums - were coming along. Now this hail has finished us off,” said Nedjo Marinov, the mayor of Batoshevo. “There’s nothing left. And now, it’s all mud. The main road near Karamichevtsi is buried. The streets were swallowed up by ice.”

According to the Sevlievo Municipality, the storm swept through a wide area, affecting the villages of Gorna Rositsa, Shuma, Batoshevo, Lovnidol, Gradnitsa, Karamichevtsi, Dushevski Kolibi, Kastel, and Tarnovo. Local officials described the destruction as severe, with gardens across the region devastated. In many cases, crops were flattened to the ground.

Despite the extent of the damage, compensation will not be available for most of the affected residents, as garden crops that are not economically significant do not qualify for relief. However, registered agricultural producers are eligible to apply for compensation. They are advised to submit a claim to the municipal Agriculture offices within ten working days of the incident.

The storm has left a deep mark on the communities, with both livelihoods and landscapes upended in a matter of minutes.

Source: BNR