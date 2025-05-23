Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Gifts Pope Symbolic Omophorion Amid Talks on Faith and Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made a notable visit to the Vatican ahead of Bulgaria’s May 24 celebrations, traditionally honoring Saints Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian alphabet, education, culture, and Slavic literature. During this visit, Zhelyazkov met with Pope Leo XIV and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, presenting them with meaningful gifts reflecting Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage.

In an audience with the new pope, Zhelyazkov presented a specially crafted liturgical vestment - the Omophorion - a symbol of episcopal authority and spiritual leadership. This piece was designed by renowned church vestment expert Nina Dimitrova in Bulgaria and features early Christian symbolism. The cross embroidered on it represents God’s unconditional love and Christ’s sacrifice, while the Bulgarian rose symbolizes beauty, diligence, love, and serves as a spiritual bridge between the earthly and the divine, evoking eternity and renewal.

To Cardinal Parolin, the prime minister gifted an icon of Prince Boris I, the ruler who Christianized the Bulgarian people. This icon was created by the distinguished icon painter Zhelyo Marinov Zhelev, highlighting Bulgaria’s deep historical ties to faith and culture.

Zhelyazkov’s visit also included paying respects at key religious sites in Rome. He visited the tomb of St. Constantine Cyril the Philosopher at the Basilica of San Clemente and laid a wreath before the memorial plaque dedicated to the Holy Brothers at the Santa Maria Maggiore church, underscoring the spiritual and cultural significance of these figures.

Following the audience, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov spoke with journalists at St. Peter’s Square, emphasizing the importance of the Vatican’s evolving diplomatic role, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. He noted discussions with the pope touched on faith, the European agenda, and the Vatican’s role as a potential mediator in the conflict. Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the Vatican could serve as a genuine bridge, facilitating negotiations with Russia. Interestingly, their talks also covered contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, reflecting the broad scope of dialogue between Bulgaria and the Holy See.

Leading the Bulgarian delegation, Zhelyazkov was accompanied by several key officials, including Culture Minister Marian Bachev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihailova, Denitsa Zheleva from the Prime Minister’s political cabinet, and Catholic Diocese representatives - His Eminence Petko Valov and priest Kiril Popov - who support the close spiritual connection between Bulgaria and the Vatican.

The visit, marking the first official delegation to meet with Pope Leo XIV during his pontificate, highlighted Bulgaria’s respect for its religious roots and its active engagement with current global and regional issues through dialogue with the Vatican.