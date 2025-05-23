Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Gifts Pope Symbolic Omophorion Amid Talks on Faith and Ukraine

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 14:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Gifts Pope Symbolic Omophorion Amid Talks on Faith and Ukraine

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made a notable visit to the Vatican ahead of Bulgaria’s May 24 celebrations, traditionally honoring Saints Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian alphabet, education, culture, and Slavic literature. During this visit, Zhelyazkov met with Pope Leo XIV and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, presenting them with meaningful gifts reflecting Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage.

In an audience with the new pope, Zhelyazkov presented a specially crafted liturgical vestment - the Omophorion - a symbol of episcopal authority and spiritual leadership. This piece was designed by renowned church vestment expert Nina Dimitrova in Bulgaria and features early Christian symbolism. The cross embroidered on it represents God’s unconditional love and Christ’s sacrifice, while the Bulgarian rose symbolizes beauty, diligence, love, and serves as a spiritual bridge between the earthly and the divine, evoking eternity and renewal.

To Cardinal Parolin, the prime minister gifted an icon of Prince Boris I, the ruler who Christianized the Bulgarian people. This icon was created by the distinguished icon painter Zhelyo Marinov Zhelev, highlighting Bulgaria’s deep historical ties to faith and culture.

Zhelyazkov’s visit also included paying respects at key religious sites in Rome. He visited the tomb of St. Constantine Cyril the Philosopher at the Basilica of San Clemente and laid a wreath before the memorial plaque dedicated to the Holy Brothers at the Santa Maria Maggiore church, underscoring the spiritual and cultural significance of these figures.

Following the audience, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov spoke with journalists at St. Peter’s Square, emphasizing the importance of the Vatican’s evolving diplomatic role, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine. He noted discussions with the pope touched on faith, the European agenda, and the Vatican’s role as a potential mediator in the conflict. Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the Vatican could serve as a genuine bridge, facilitating negotiations with Russia. Interestingly, their talks also covered contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, reflecting the broad scope of dialogue between Bulgaria and the Holy See.

Leading the Bulgarian delegation, Zhelyazkov was accompanied by several key officials, including Culture Minister Marian Bachev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihailova, Denitsa Zheleva from the Prime Minister’s political cabinet, and Catholic Diocese representatives - His Eminence Petko Valov and priest Kiril Popov - who support the close spiritual connection between Bulgaria and the Vatican.

The visit, marking the first official delegation to meet with Pope Leo XIV during his pontificate, highlighted Bulgaria’s respect for its religious roots and its active engagement with current global and regional issues through dialogue with the Vatican.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhelyazkov, Pope, Bulgarian, omophorion

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth

Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year

Business » Tourism | May 25, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Tourism Poised for Eurozone Integration, Drawing Lessons from Croatia’s Success

In Zagreb this week, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Miroslav Boršoš held a working meeting with Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Breakthrough for Bulgarian Science: INSAIT Study Presented at World’s Top Robotics Conference

In a landmark moment for Bulgarian science, a research paper developed entirely in Bulgaria has been accepted for presentation at ICRA 2025 – the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation

Society | May 23, 2025, Friday // 21:35

Prominent Bulgarian Journalist Assen Grigorov Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness

Society » Obituaries | May 23, 2025, Friday // 13:02

TISP Demands Removal of MEP Over Controversial North Macedonia Report Claiming Forced Bulgarian Identity

Bulgarian MP Stanislav Balabanov from the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party raised concerns on Thursday about an upcoming report in the European Parliament

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 12:48

Dozens of Bulgarian Schools Linked to Pro-Russian Influence

Dozens of schools across Bulgaria have had ties to pro-Russian organizations or have taken part in initiatives supported by Russian institutions

Society » Education | May 23, 2025, Friday // 10:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'A Mistake': Former Deputy PM Disagrees with Radev's Call for a Euro Referendum in Bulgaria

Former Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov has openly criticized President Rumen Radev’s decision to support a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro

Politics | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:20

At Least 20 Bulgarians Might Leave Harvard After Trump Visa Crackdown

The Trump administration has launched a sharp attack on elite universities, beginning with Harvard

Politics | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:08

Bulgaria's President Radev Challenges Parliament’s Block on Euro Referendum at Constitutional Court

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has taken the step of referring the Constitutional Court to seek a mandatory interpretation of the Constitution

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 17:02

Behind the Cross: Pro-Kremlin Religious Platform Targets Bulgarian Schools and Society

A network linked to the Russian Orthodox Church has quietly established itself in Bulgaria, pushing narratives aligned with Moscow under the guise of religious commentary

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 16:09

TISP Demands Removal of MEP Over Controversial North Macedonia Report Claiming Forced Bulgarian Identity

Bulgarian MP Stanislav Balabanov from the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party raised concerns on Thursday about an upcoming report in the European Parliament

Politics | May 23, 2025, Friday // 12:48

'Russophobic Campaign' or Legit Concern for Our Schools? Bulgaria's Russian Language Debate Heats Up

Elisaveta Belobradova, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), released the full content of her written inquiry to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES)

Politics | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria