Prominent Bulgarian Journalist Assen Grigorov Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Society » OBITUARIES | May 23, 2025, Friday // 13:02
Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness. His family expressed gratitude for the care provided by the medical staff at Tokuda Hospital in Sofia, as reported by Boulevard Bulgaria.

Grigorov was a pioneering figure in Bulgarian journalism and the founder of Boulevard Bulgaria, recognized as one of the country’s most experienced and respected media professionals.

His career launched in 1988 at BNT, where he hosted the youth program Formula 5 before becoming a prominent face of the influential economic show “Plus-Minus.” In 2008, Grigorov helped establish RE:TV, an independent channel aimed at delivering alternative, ethical, and meaningful journalism - qualities he believed were missing in the media landscape at that time.

Later, he worked as a producer for Nova TV’s morning segment. Together with his wife, Sivina Grigorova, he also created and hosted the authorial program “Life and Other Things” on BNT, which offered a candid, personal perspective on politics, media, and everyday issues. This project eventually evolved into a podcast format.

Among his accolades, Grigorov received the Award for Ethical Journalism from the Bulgarian Media Coalition. He also completed numerous professional specializations, including training at the BBC in London.

In 2020, he founded Boulevard Bulgaria, quickly establishing it as a leading digital platform known for thorough analysis and accurate reporting in the country.

The Novinite team extends deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Assen Grigorov. We honor his memory with profound respect and gratitude.

A final bow to a remarkable journalist.

