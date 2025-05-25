Prominent Bulgarian Journalist Assen Grigorov Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth
Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year
Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness. His family expressed gratitude for the care provided by the medical staff at Tokuda Hospital in Sofia, as reported by Boulevard Bulgaria.
Grigorov was a pioneering figure in Bulgarian journalism and the founder of Boulevard Bulgaria, recognized as one of the country’s most experienced and respected media professionals.
His career launched in 1988 at BNT, where he hosted the youth program Formula 5 before becoming a prominent face of the influential economic show “Plus-Minus.” In 2008, Grigorov helped establish RE:TV, an independent channel aimed at delivering alternative, ethical, and meaningful journalism - qualities he believed were missing in the media landscape at that time.
Later, he worked as a producer for Nova TV’s morning segment. Together with his wife, Sivina Grigorova, he also created and hosted the authorial program “Life and Other Things” on BNT, which offered a candid, personal perspective on politics, media, and everyday issues. This project eventually evolved into a podcast format.
Among his accolades, Grigorov received the Award for Ethical Journalism from the Bulgarian Media Coalition. He also completed numerous professional specializations, including training at the BBC in London.
In 2020, he founded Boulevard Bulgaria, quickly establishing it as a leading digital platform known for thorough analysis and accurate reporting in the country.
The Novinite team extends deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Assen Grigorov. We honor his memory with profound respect and gratitude.
A final bow to a remarkable journalist.
Opera singer Bogomil Spirov, a soloist at the National Music Theater, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on a central boulevard in Sofia
Renowned Bulgarian journalist Daniela Kaneva has passed away at the age of 87
Renowned Bulgarian journalist, television presenter, and public figure Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away
Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64
Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a tireless advocate for peace and human rights, has passed away at the age of 100
Margarita Mikhneva, a pioneering figure in Bulgarian investigative journalism, has passed away at the age of 72 in Geneva, Switzerland, following a prolonged battle with cancer
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase