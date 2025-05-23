TISP Demands Removal of MEP Over Controversial North Macedonia Report Claiming Forced Bulgarian Identity

Bulgarian Hoteliers Forecast Moderate Summer Price Rise, Euro Transition Seen as Smooth
Bulgarian hoteliers are forecasting a moderate rise in summer holiday prices, expecting an increase of 10 to 15 percent compared to last year
Bulgarian MP Stanislav Balabanov from the “There Is Such a People” (TISP) party raised concerns on Thursday about an upcoming report in the European Parliament regarding North Macedonia’s progress toward European Union membership. Speaking from parliament, Balabanov pointed to what he described as anti-Bulgarian rhetoric emerging from the process.
According to Balabanov, the political group of the EP rapporteur on the issue, Thomas Waitz from the Greens/European Free Alliance, has adopted a declaration that accuses Bulgaria of pressuring ethnic Macedonians in Albania to self-identify as Bulgarians. He condemned the document as openly hostile to Bulgaria and described the allegation as baseless and offensive.
Balabanov stated that Ivaylo Valchev, TISP's representative in the European Parliament, had already sent a formal letter to EP President Roberta Metsola. In the letter, Valchev outlined serious concerns about the drafting and approval procedures of the report on North Macedonia. He also cited examples of actions by rapporteur Waitz that he said raised questions about impartiality and due process.
In response to the situation, Balabanov called for an institutional reaction from Bulgaria. He urged Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, President Rumen Radev, and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev to respond formally and defend Bulgaria’s national interest. He also said TISP would propose that each political party in the Bulgarian parliament issue a declaration reaffirming Bulgaria’s official position regarding North Macedonia.
“We must not allow foreign pressure and hidden agendas to pave North Macedonia’s path to the EU if it continues to ignore the accession conditions,” Balabanov stressed. He recalled that one of Bulgaria’s core demands is for North Macedonia to include the Bulgarian minority in its constitution - an issue that remains unresolved.
TISP, Balabanov said, will also request the removal of Thomas Waitz from his role as EP rapporteur, accusing him of bias and of enabling narratives that distort the truth about Bulgaria’s relations with North Macedonia.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov has openly criticized President Rumen Radev’s decision to support a referendum on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro
The Trump administration has launched a sharp attack on elite universities, beginning with Harvard
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has taken the step of referring the Constitutional Court to seek a mandatory interpretation of the Constitution
A network linked to the Russian Orthodox Church has quietly established itself in Bulgaria, pushing narratives aligned with Moscow under the guise of religious commentary
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov made a notable visit to the Vatican ahead of Bulgaria’s May 24 celebrations
Elisaveta Belobradova, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), released the full content of her written inquiry to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES)
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase