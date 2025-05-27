S&P: Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026 Despite Governance Shortcomings

Business » FINANCE | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:38
Bulgaria: S&P: Bulgaria on Track to Join Eurozone in 2026 Despite Governance Shortcomings

Despite lingering issues with corruption, public procurement oversight, and energy market liberalization, Bulgaria is still expected to join the eurozone next year. This is according to a recent forecast by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, obtained by Bulgarian media Dnevnik. The agency’s analysts say these governance shortcomings will not derail the country’s accession to the single currency, as current European Commission priorities appear to lean heavily toward economic criteria rather than structural reforms in governance.

In its report, S&P notes that the 2024 convergence assessments focused mainly on inflation targets and precedent conditions from past candidate countries. This, the agency argues, indicates that Brussels is primarily concerned with macroeconomic indicators over administrative or regulatory shortcomings. Furthermore, EU member states such as Germany and the Netherlands - often considered stricter on matters of institutional reform - have not publicly opposed Bulgaria’s planned entry in 2026. S&P sees this silence as further proof that governance standards are viewed as peripheral rather than essential by decision-makers.

Earlier this year, Bulgaria missed out on €653 million in grants from the Recovery and Resilience Plan due to delays in adopting key reforms in corruption control, procurement management, and energy market liberalization. Still, the analysts believe that the dominant political will behind Bulgaria’s euro adoption will weigh more heavily in the European Commission’s upcoming assessment than the ongoing domestic political turbulence since 2020.

The analysis was circulated just days after National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova returned President Rumen Radev’s proposal for a referendum on whether the country should adopt the euro in 2026. According to EU procedure, once a candidate receives unanimous approval from eurozone members, the transition happens automatically. Whether Bulgaria meets all criteria will be confirmed in the convergence reports, expected on June 4.

Standard & Poor’s affirms that Bulgaria now meets the inflation benchmark for euro adoption. The metric is determined by comparing Bulgaria’s inflation with that of the three best-performing EU member states in this category - currently Italy, Ireland, and Finland - plus a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points. S&P projects Bulgarian inflation will settle around 2% by year’s end, in line with the convergence threshold.

Other fiscal indicators also appear to be within acceptable limits. The country’s budget deficit is forecast to stay at or below 3% of GDP through at least 2027. Public debt remains under 30% of GDP, and long-term interest rates as well as the fixed exchange rate of the lev continue to comply with Maastricht criteria.

Still, the report outlines the potential risks in the final stretch. One major concern is whether any eurozone country will break silence and object to Bulgaria’s entry, possibly citing insufficient progress on corruption or judicial reforms. As of now, no such protests or declarations are evident. Domestically, there has been political agitation against the euro, with some opponents encouraging Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico to intervene. But so far, there is no indication that Slovakia is considering such a move - especially given its own recent fall in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, dropping 12 places to rank 59th out of 180 countries.

Another variable is whether any unfavorable changes - however minor - in inflation or the budget deficit emerge before the official assessment. Even small data shifts could potentially raise red flags about Bulgaria’s compliance.

S&P also revisits its previous analysis from April, highlighting the fragility of the current government. On April 22, the agency noted a high probability that one of the coalition partners could exit, destabilizing the administration within the year. This followed criticism from Ahmed Dogan’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which announced on April 15 that it could no longer support the government’s policies due to inadequate anti-corruption efforts. Opposition groups such as “Revival” and MECH even backed a failed no-confidence vote, which saw 72 votes in favor and 130 against.

Despite the tensions, recent assessments - including one by the KBC banking group - suggest the current Bulgarian government is likely to withstand both internal and external pressure. Having already survived two no-confidence votes in its first 100 days, the cabinet is seen as capable of steering the country through the final stages of eurozone accession.

Source: Dnevnik

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: S&P, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs

Business » Industry | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Bulgaria’s Most Stressful Professions

Doctors, nurses, and teachers emerge as the most stressful professions in Bulgaria

Society | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Tourism Poised for Eurozone Integration, Drawing Lessons from Croatia’s Success

In Zagreb this week, Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Miroslav Boršoš held a working meeting with Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Tonči Glavina

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Lawyer Warns: Bulgaria’s Competition Watchdog Lacks Urgency as Euro Adoption Nears

The Commission on Protection of Competition (CPC) must take on a far more proactive role, especially in light of Bulgaria’s upcoming transition to the euro

Business » Finance | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Ex-Finance Minister Warns of Price Speculation in Bulgaria’s Telecom and Energy Sectors After Euro Adoption

After Bulgaria adopts the euro, the highest risk of speculative price increases will likely come from mobile operators and electricity distribution companies

Business » Finance | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:02

Calm Ahead of Eurozone Milestone: Central Bank Governor on Bulgaria’s Convergence Report Process

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev addressed recent media reports regarding his comments on Bulgaria’s convergence reports related to joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 18:09

Accessible Banking in Bulgaria: Why It’s Among the Best and Cheapest in the EU

Banking services in Bulgaria rank among the most accessible within the European Union

Business » Finance | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Government Funds Banknote Counting Machines for Post Offices as Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Adoption

The government has approved a budget of 9.5 million leva for Bulgarian Posts to support preparations for the switch from the lev to the euro

Business » Finance | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria