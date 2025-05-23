Thousands of Foreign Students at Risk as Trump Revokes Harvard’s Visa Certification

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively stripping the institution of its ability to enroll international students. The announcement, made by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the White House and one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the United States. Noem stated that the decision was due to Harvard’s alleged failure to comply with federal law and warned that the move should serve as a cautionary message to other universities across the country.

In a strongly worded statement, Harvard called the decision unlawful and retaliatory. The university reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its international community, which comprises over 6,700 students - about 27% of the student body. Harvard emphasized the significant contribution of its international scholars to the academic and research fabric of the institution, and vowed to provide immediate support and guidance to those affected. Officials warned that the administration's actions could inflict lasting damage not only on Harvard but on higher education and research efforts nationwide.

The move has thrown thousands of students into uncertainty. News of the visa cancellation quickly spread across campus, triggering fear and confusion. For many international students, the timing could not have been worse - some are just days away from graduation. Sarah Davis, an Australian graduate student at the Kennedy School, said many are unsure whether they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. and continue their careers. She described the situation as disorienting and said students are anxiously waiting for more clarity from university officials.

Swedish undergraduate Leo Gerdén echoed that sentiment, describing the action as a political chess move that reduces international students to bargaining chips. "It’s incredibly dehumanizing," he told the BBC. Gerdén, like many of his classmates, never imagined that their time at Harvard would end in such turmoil. He noted that the values that initially attracted them to the U.S. - freedom of speech, academic freedom, and intellectual vibrancy - now feel threatened.

The dispute between Harvard and the Trump administration has been building for months. The university previously pushed back against federal demands, including a controversial request for sweeping changes to admissions, hiring, and curriculum practices, which officials said were framed as efforts to combat antisemitism. Harvard responded that it had already taken steps to address antisemitic incidents and rejected what it saw as governmental overreach into academic autonomy. The university later filed a lawsuit when the administration threatened to freeze billions in funding and revoke its tax-exempt status.

The Department of Homeland Security followed through on earlier threats by revoking Harvard’s SEVP access on Thursday. The notice specified that Harvard must cease enrolling students on F-1 and J-1 visas for the 2025–2026 academic year. International students currently enrolled at Harvard would need to transfer to other institutions to remain in legal status. Harvard was given a 72-hour window to comply with a list of demands, including turning over disciplinary records and video or audio evidence of what the administration described as “illegal” or “violent” activities involving non-immigrant students.

Beyond academics, the decision is poised to hit Harvard’s athletic programs hard. The university boasts the largest varsity sports program in the country with 42 teams. According to data from Sportico, roughly 21% of athletes - 196 out of 919 - list international hometowns. Several teams could be severely affected. For instance, the men’s heavyweight crew team, fresh off an Eastern Sprints title, has seven international rowers. The men’s hockey team includes Canadian standouts like Mick Thompson and Jack Bar. More than half the women’s soccer and golf teams, and most of the men’s squash team, also include international players.

The ban could dismantle parts of Harvard’s athletic identity. Yet Harvard Athletics declined to comment, directing inquiries to the university’s central media office, which has not yet responded. Some coaches and public figures affiliated with Harvard, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and former Harvard hockey player and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, have also withheld comment, though Healey did criticize the move. She called it an attack on students and the state’s economy, warning it plays into the hands of foreign competitors eager to attract global talent.

Meanwhile, legal challenges are mounting. A federal judge in California issued a temporary block on the administration’s attempt to cancel legal status for international students nationwide while court proceedings continue. For students like Gerdén, the irony is painful. "We came here for everything America promised," he said. "But now, those promises feel like they’re slipping away." He added: “Without the international students, Harvard is simply not Harvard anymore.”

