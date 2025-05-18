Villages Plunged into Darkness as Thunderstorm and Hail Sweep Through Northeastern Bulgaria

Several settlements in the Razgrad region and parts of the town of Tsar Kaloyan have been left without electricity following a severe storm that hit the area yesterday. According to the North Electricity Distribution Company, the villages of Balkanski, Osenets, and Ezerche, along with sections of Tsar Kaloyan, are currently in the dark. Efforts are underway to restore power, and the supply is expected to be resumed by 23:00, the regional administration in Razgrad announced.

The storm, marked by a powerful thunderstorm and torrential rain, caused significant disruption across the region. Around 17:00, hail struck the municipalities of Isperih and Kubrat, later moving across Razgrad. Intersections at the exits of Razgrad - towards Strazhets and the Isperih road - were submerged by runoff from higher ground, blocking traffic at key points in the city. Fallen branches have been reported on roadways, further complicating movement.

Fire safety units had responded to numerous emergency calls - 18 for fallen trees and five specifically for trees landing on vehicles. Teams also worked to drain waterlogged intersections.

In a separate but related development, several villages in the Sevlievo region also experienced intense hail. The municipality reported that walnut-sized hailstones hit Gorna Rositsa, Shumata, Batoshevo, Karamichevtsi, Dushevski Kolibi, and Tarhovo. Though the storm lasted only about 12 minutes, it was severe enough to blanket the ground in white and damage fruit trees and garden crops in the yards of residents. In some places, the plantings were completely destroyed.

Wind speeds in Popovsko reached up to 50 kilometers per hour, with the local Civil Protection service confirming the strong gusts contributed to the electrical disruptions. The recent severe weather is linked to ongoing atmospheric instability over Northern Bulgaria, typical for the spring season when rapid shifts in temperature increase the likelihood of hail and heavy rain.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and remind the public of the importance of preparedness and caution during extreme weather events.