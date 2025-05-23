Russia Pushes Ahead with Border Zone Plan, Ukraine Labels Move a Threat to Peace

World » UKRAINE | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:18
Bulgaria: Russia Pushes Ahead with Border Zone Plan, Ukraine Labels Move a Threat to Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the military is now working on establishing a so-called “security buffer zone” along the country’s border with Ukraine. He made the announcement during a video conference with top government officials, as reported by Russian state media. This proposed zone would run across the border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod oblasts—areas that have seen cross-border hostilities since the escalation of fighting last year.

Putin’s comments follow his visit to Kursk Oblast, his first known trip to the region, where Ukrainian forces carried out incursions in the summer of 2024. While the Kremlin claims to have retaken all territory involved in those operations, Ukraine maintains that military activity continues in parts of Kursk.

"I have already said that a decision has been made to create the necessary security buffer zone along the border," Putin told the officials. "Our armed forces are currently solving this problem."

The Ukrainian government quickly responded to the remarks. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the statement “a rejection of peace,” noting that it coincides with ongoing international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement. “These new aggressive claims clearly reject peace efforts and show that Putin has been and remains the only reason the killing continues,” he wrote on X. “He needs to face more pressure to end this war.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reinforced this stance. In a statement to Ukrainian media, Tykhyi said Putin’s rhetoric only confirms that Russia is actively obstructing diplomatic efforts. He suggested that any proposed buffer zone should be located inside Russian territory - a position that reflects Ukraine’s cross-border military strategy over the past year.

These words prove clearly that it is Putin, it is Russia that is an obstacle to peace efforts now, and it is they who need to be pressured in all forms to force Russia and Putin to peace and to a full long-term ceasefire,” Tykhyi stated. “And as for the 'buffer zones,' there can be a 'buffer zone' on the territory of Russia, which is why Ukraine has been conducting an operation there since last year.

The border conflict escalated when Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border operation into Kursk Oblast in August 2024 - marking a historic first since World War II. In the spring of 2025, Russian troops, reportedly aided by North Korean personnel, managed to regain most of the territory. Yet, Ukrainian operations have continued beyond the border.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on May 21 that their units are holding their ground in the region despite challenging conditions, and they continue to inflict losses on Russian positions.

The idea of a buffer zone has featured in Russia’s strategy before. Last year, Moscow had ambitions to establish such a zone in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, a plan derailed by Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk. In a statement from November 2024, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi described the operation as key to undermining those intentions.

Putin’s latest remarks also come just days after he rejected fresh proposals from the U.S. and Europe for a complete ceasefire. According to the Kremlin, Putin did not agree to the terms presented in a May 19 phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added on May 21 that Russia was no longer interested in a ceasefire. “We don’t want this anymore,” he reportedly said.

