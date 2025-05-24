First Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in North Macedonia: Authorities Respond Swiftly

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 23, 2025, Friday // 08:12
Bulgaria: First Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in North Macedonia: Authorities Respond Swiftly

North Macedonia has reported its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to an announcement from the Institute of Public Health, BGNES reported. The diagnoses were verified through laboratory testing.

In response to the cases, health authorities have implemented the necessary measures. The Institute, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the Clinic of Dermatology, and the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, has taken steps to manage the situation. The medical professional who received the patients has already informed them of the test results.

Officials emphasized that there is no cause for alarm. The Institute of Public Health assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored and that all required actions are being taken swiftly and efficiently to contain any potential spread.

