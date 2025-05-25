Calm Ahead of Eurozone Milestone: Central Bank Governor on Bulgaria’s Convergence Report Process

Fast-Track for Bulgarian Food Exports: Sofia and Beijing Sign Key Agreements
Bulgaria and China are stepping up efforts to ease and speed up access for Bulgarian agricultural and food products to the Chinese market
Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev addressed recent media reports regarding his comments on Bulgaria’s convergence reports related to joining the eurozone. Speaking in a brief interview with BTA, Radev clarified that, as a member of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) General Council, he is involved in the process of preparing and approving these reports, but emphasized that the final evaluation has not yet been made public.
Radev stressed that while the Bulgarian National Bank considers the country fully ready to adopt the euro, this readiness must still be officially confirmed by the relevant European institutions. He also rejected circulating quotes attributed to him suggesting prior knowledge of the convergence reports, calling those statements inaccurate and unprofessional. According to Radev, the true content of his remarks can be verified by reviewing the full recording of his speech at a recent event in Pleven.
When asked about the public and political attention stirred by the quotes, including calls by the pro-Russian “Revival” party for parliamentary hearings and a report to the National Security Agency, Radev declined to comment on those developments directly.
On the topic of Bulgaria’s eurozone admission, he explained that the ECB convergence report is a collective effort by bank experts, with the General Council members, including himself, participating throughout the process. However, he reiterated that no one outside the official channels knows the final verdict until it is formally released.
Radev acknowledged the heightened public interest ahead of this significant milestone but expects the situation to settle soon. He described the atmosphere within the Bulgarian National Bank as calm and confident, emphasizing that the institution’s work serves the public interest.
Source: BTA interview
After Bulgaria adopts the euro, the highest risk of speculative price increases will likely come from mobile operators and electricity distribution companies
Banking services in Bulgaria rank among the most accessible within the European Union
The government has approved a budget of 9.5 million leva for Bulgarian Posts to support preparations for the switch from the lev to the euro
In a world increasingly defined by unpredictability, structural shifts are replacing what once were seen as passing disturbances.
When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history
The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, announced that Bulgaria is entirely prepared to join the eurozone
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase