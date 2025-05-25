May 23 Weather Forecast: Sunny Mornings Give Way to Rain and Thunder in Parts of Bulgaria

May 22, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: May 23 Weather Forecast: Sunny Mornings Give Way to Rain and Thunder in Parts of Bulgaria

On May 23, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny skies, though clouds will increase by the afternoon. Many regions are expected to see brief rain showers accompanied by thunder, with heavier storms more likely in the Danubian Plain, the Forebalkan area, and Eastern Bulgaria. Winds will be light, and daytime temperatures will range from 24°C to 29°C, with the capital Sofia reaching about 24°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start sunny, but some clouds and brief rain showers are expected, especially along the northern sections of the coast. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast. Temperatures will reach highs between 21°C and 24°C. Sea temperatures will vary from 12°C to 17°C, with waves at a gentle 2 to 3 degrees Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the morning will be mostly sunny, but clouds will build up during the afternoon. Brief rain showers with thunder are expected, mainly in the Balkan Mountains. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the southwest. Temperatures will reach about 18°C at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to around 12°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

