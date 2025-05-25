Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open This Summer: New Programs Support Families and Teachers

This summer marks a shift in how Sofia approaches care for its youngest citizens. In a message on social media, Mayor Vasil Terziev announced that kindergartens in the capital will remain open during the summer break. Unlike previous years, families will not be left to manage on their own. "This summer in Sofia will be different," Terziev said, promising support and a helping hand from the municipality.

In practice, some kindergartens in Sofia have long stayed open year-round, while others used to close for a month or two, merging children into so-called “duty” groups at selected branches. This system often relieved pressure on staff but created logistical complications for parents. Now, the municipality is putting an end to that. A recent directive from the city hall to regional mayors clarified there is no legal basis for such closures or “duty gardens.” Instead, kindergarten directors have been urged to create flexible vacation schedules for staff that allow normal operations to continue without disrupting care for children.

In addition to keeping doors open, the municipality is rolling out three initiatives to further support families, teachers, and children throughout the summer.

The first is “We Learn Together” - a student internship program that places future teachers, psychologists, speech therapists, and medical professionals in kindergartens. Guided by mentors, these students gain firsthand experience in early childhood education. According to Terziev, the response has been strong, with more than 190 applicants, including many from outside Sofia.

The second initiative, “Summer Care,” is targeted at schoolchildren in grades 1 through 4. Running from June 2 to July 11, this program blends learning with play, featuring activities led by teachers, university students, athletes, writers, and actors. The goal is to keep children engaged over the holiday with a mix of education and fun.

The third program, “Vitosha Children,” connects kids to the mountain that defines the city’s skyline. Through nature camps and outdoor hikes, the initiative focuses on environmental awareness, teamwork, and active learning. Children are encouraged to see Vitosha not just as scenery, but as a vital and living part of their community.

“These programs clearly show our direction,” Terziev noted, “toward a city where children grow up with care, young people find meaning, and the community comes together around what matters most - the future of our children.”

Full details and application forms for all three programs will be made available on the Sofia Municipality’s official website.