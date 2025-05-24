The Bulgarian Church Condemns Beloved Tradition of Nestinarian Fire-Dancing as Pagan Practice

Metropolitan Arseniy of Sliven has openly condemned the Nestinarian ritual, urging Bulgarian priests and believers not to participate in the traditional fire-dancing and prohibiting the use of Orthodox icons during the ceremony. The ritual, observed every year on June 3 according to the old calendar in the village of Bulgari, was described by Arseniy as a “pagan practice” that has no place in Orthodox Christianity. His statement, addressed to clergy and followers in the diocese, firmly declared that the Nestinarian tradition should not be associated with sacred Orthodox symbols.

Despite the religious condemnation, the ritual has gained international recognition. Back in 2009, the fire-dancing tradition was added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. Nevertheless, the Metropolitan reaffirmed his position, stating that regardless of cultural importance, the Church cannot endorse a practice it views as spiritually misleading.

Arseniy’s message was echoed by Patriarch Daniil, who questioned the spiritual value of the ritual. According to him, the icon is a holy object and should not be used in activities that resemble magical rites. He emphasized that the true miracles of the Church are spiritual in nature and directed toward healing and inner growth - not walking on fire.

Yet among the Nestinari, the reaction of the Church comes as no surprise, reports Nova TV. Georgi, a long-time fire-dancer for over two decades, said he’s experienced opposition from clerics before. He recalls a conversation with a metropolitan who once told him that only God can judge what is done with sincerity and heart. Georgi sees the fire dance not as heresy, but as a divine gift he is committed to preserve.

Another veteran fire-dancer, Desislava Zhekova, has been stepping barefoot on embers for 25 years. She identifies as a devoted Orthodox Christian and insists that her participation in the ritual does not conflict with her faith. For her, the fire is a form of energy and expression she feels destined to embrace. She believes that only the Lord has the right to judge her actions.

Preparations for the upcoming Nestinarian ceremony continue in the village of Bulgari, where the ritual will once again take place on June 3. Similar events are expected later in August. Despite the Church’s warnings, the tradition remains alive.

Stanislav Kamaliev, who has been dancing on embers for more than 15 years, shared on Nova TV, that in many of the villages where the ritual is performed, there are no churches, yet icons are always present in the dance. According to him, the ritual is meant for good - health, blessing, and connection. He firmly states that no authority can prevent him from carrying the icon while dancing. To him, Saints Constantine and Helena, whose images are central to the tradition, offer protection and guidance during the ritual.

The fire-dancing, deeply rooted in the Strandzha region and the historical lands of Belomorska Thrace, is more than a performance - it is part of the local identity. For many, including Stanislav, it is a Bulgarian tradition that deserves to be kept alive and handed down.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Tsarevo issued a statement clarifying there is no conflict with the Sliven Metropolis regarding the ritual. In the villages of Bulgari, Kosti, and Brodilovo, preparations continue undisturbed as the local communities get ready for the fire-dancing festivities.