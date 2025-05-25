Foreign Workers in Bulgaria Mostly Employed in Tourism, Construction, and Transport

Foreign workers in Bulgaria are most commonly employed in the tourism, construction, and transport sectors. This was noted by Atanas Katsarchev, Chief Economist at the Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa", during an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). According to him, these are the main areas where the foreign workforce is currently being absorbed.

Katsarchev also pointed out that healthcare may become another sector to which foreigners start gravitating, largely due to the chronic shortage of medical personnel in the country. However, he emphasized uncertainty about how such a shift might occur. “In Western Europe, many foreign workers are employed as nurses or doctors, but the requirements there are completely different,” he added, suggesting that structural and regulatory hurdles could complicate a similar development in Bulgaria.

At present, Bulgarian labor law allows larger companies to employ up to 20% foreign workers, while small and medium-sized enterprises can reach up to 35%. Katsarchev highlighted this framework, but warned that the way the government is currently pushing for the inclusion of foreign labor lacks adequate research or planning. “There is no analysis,” he stressed.

He further noted that while seasonal employment might justify the need for foreign workers, the approach should be more focused. “The sectors that truly need this type of labor must be clearly defined,” he said. In his view, the root challenges around hiring - both foreign and local - stem from two persistent issues: low pay and poor working conditions. Without addressing these, he implied, any discussion about the role of foreign labor would remain incomplete.

Source: BNR interview