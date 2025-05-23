Bulgarian Nurses Demand Pay Rise, Warn of Nationwide Protests

The Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists has declared its readiness to initiate protest actions, demanding a substantial increase in the base salaries of medical staff employed in state and municipal hospitals. According to the union, wages should be raised to at least 150% of the national average salary. In practical terms, this would mean a starting monthly salary of 3,077 leva for a medical specialist.

The protest initiative has garnered the support of various medical professionals, including nurses, midwives, physician assistants, rehabilitators, and hospital orderlies. Maya Ilieva, chairwoman of the union, explained in a statement to BNT that the organization is prepared to escalate its actions if their demands are not addressed. She drew a parallel with recent protests by transport workers, which successfully pressured the state into granting additional funding following public inconvenience caused by a strike.

Ilieva pointed out that if medical staff choose not to report for work, this is classified as self-exclusion, and the only possible disciplinary measure is a written remark. “Let the government and hospital employers understand what may happen if thousands of specialists decide to stop working,” she said, indicating the scale of disruption they are capable of creating.

The union has already sent its official demands in writing to key institutions - the prime minister’s office, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, and the national ombudsman - accompanied by a warning that they are preparing for protests. On May 12, union members held a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health with the same demands. At the time, the government responded by stating that the current state budget did not allow for such salary increases but promised to address the issue in next year’s financial plan.

Tensions were further heightened following the state’s swift allocation of an extra 15 million leva to increase the salaries of public transport workers in Sofia, after a week-long protest that brought the capital’s transportation system to a near halt. The medical union interpreted this move as evidence that political will can produce financial solutions when pressure is applied.

In an official position, the union stressed that their labor is critically undervalued and undercompensated, especially considering the social responsibility they carry. “We refuse to be treated as second-tier employees of the public sector. The response to the transport sector protests proves that resources can be found when there is genuine intent. We expect immediate action from the Council of Ministers,” their statement reads.

Meanwhile, in its proposed strategy to strengthen the healthcare system, the Ministry of Health has set a target minimum monthly salary of 2,066 leva for nurses by 2025. However, this plan only applies to medical institutions that are directly funded by the ministry, leaving out a large number of hospitals under municipal and other oversight. At the same time, the system is facing a critical shortage - the country is currently missing more than 30,000 nurses.