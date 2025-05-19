New Direct Flight from Varna to Chisinau Makes Bulgarian Coast More Accessible for Moldovan Tourists

The international entrepreneurial corporation KYB, in collaboration with SkyUp Airlines and several partners, has introduced the first direct scheduled flight linking Bulgaria and Moldova, operating on the Varna-Chisinau-Varna route. This new connection aims to enhance the tourist appeal of Varna, a well-established resort city, making it more accessible to Moldovan citizens and other travelers.

Ukrainian company KYB played a key role in financing the charter flights and invested in ticket sales risk protection to boost the route’s attractiveness. Until now, no direct flights have connected Bulgaria and Moldova, and travelers have had to rely on transfers through EU airports, which not only hike ticket prices but also reduce passenger traffic between the two countries.

Ticket prices for this route are competitively set, with a one-way fare on SkyUp’s charter flight costing just 139 euros, while a round trip from Chisinau to Varna is priced at 199 euros. Operational partners supporting SkyUp on this route include Noy Travel in Bulgaria, Sigo Marine Tour in Ukraine, and Family-Tur in Moldova, all of which provide ticket booking services. The Ukrainian-Bulgarian NGO “Mi Razom” has joined the project as a media partner.

Oleg Nevzorov, CEO of KYB Corporation, commented on the initiative: “Bulgaria welcomed us warmly and gave us valuable opportunities to grow and gain experience. This new flight allows us to give back by fostering the development of local tourism, creating jobs, and enhancing the investment appeal not only of Varna but also across Bulgaria.”

Reservations for the inaugural flight, scheduled for June 7, are already open. Flights will continue weekly on Saturdays through September 13.