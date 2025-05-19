New Direct Flight from Varna to Chisinau Makes Bulgarian Coast More Accessible for Moldovan Tourists

Business » TOURISM | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria: New Direct Flight from Varna to Chisinau Makes Bulgarian Coast More Accessible for Moldovan Tourists @kybcorp.com

The international entrepreneurial corporation KYB, in collaboration with SkyUp Airlines and several partners, has introduced the first direct scheduled flight linking Bulgaria and Moldova, operating on the Varna-Chisinau-Varna route. This new connection aims to enhance the tourist appeal of Varna, a well-established resort city, making it more accessible to Moldovan citizens and other travelers.

Ukrainian company KYB played a key role in financing the charter flights and invested in ticket sales risk protection to boost the route’s attractiveness. Until now, no direct flights have connected Bulgaria and Moldova, and travelers have had to rely on transfers through EU airports, which not only hike ticket prices but also reduce passenger traffic between the two countries.

Ticket prices for this route are competitively set, with a one-way fare on SkyUp’s charter flight costing just 139 euros, while a round trip from Chisinau to Varna is priced at 199 euros. Operational partners supporting SkyUp on this route include Noy Travel in Bulgaria, Sigo Marine Tour in Ukraine, and Family-Tur in Moldova, all of which provide ticket booking services. The Ukrainian-Bulgarian NGO “Mi Razom” has joined the project as a media partner.

Oleg Nevzorov, CEO of KYB Corporation, commented on the initiative: “Bulgaria welcomed us warmly and gave us valuable opportunities to grow and gain experience. This new flight allows us to give back by fostering the development of local tourism, creating jobs, and enhancing the investment appeal not only of Varna but also across Bulgaria.”

Reservations for the inaugural flight, scheduled for June 7, are already open. Flights will continue weekly on Saturdays through September 13.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, Chisinau, flight

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Community and Businesses Unite to Create Cultural Mural in Varna, Bulgaria

In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Society » Culture | May 19, 2025, Monday // 16:49

Bulgarians Rise Against Wind Farm That Threatens 240 Acres of Forest in Varna Region

A wind farm project proposed in Bulgaria’s Varna region has sparked public outcry

Society » Environment | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

New Direct Flight Connects Varna to Paris Starting April 17

Starting April 17, Bulgaria Air has launched a new seasonal direct route between Varna, Bulgaria, and Paris, France

Business » Tourism | April 19, 2025, Saturday // 08:45

Bulgaria’s Varna Among the World’s Top Affordable Wellness Retreats

Varna, Bulgaria has been ranked the second most affordable wellness destination in Europe and 13th globally

Business » Tourism | April 12, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

Varna Airport Welcomes Low-Cost Airline’s Growth: More Flights, New Destinations! (FULL LIST)

Wizz Air has expanded its presence at Varna Airport with the arrival of a second aircraft, further strengthening its operations in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:07

Burgas and Varna Airports Announce Major Expansion with New Flight Destinations (FULL LIST)

Burgas and Varna airports are set to welcome a wide range of new routes and airlines this summer, reflecting an expected boost in tourism in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | March 29, 2025, Saturday // 07:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Foreign Workers in Bulgaria Mostly Employed in Tourism, Construction, and Transport

Foreign workers in Bulgaria are most commonly employed in the tourism, construction, and transport sectors

Business » Tourism | May 23, 2025, Friday // 09:46

Rising Prices Hit Seaside Restaurants in Bulgaria This Summer

Prices in seaside restaurants across Bulgaria are rising this year, with a noticeable hike in some popular beachside dishes

Business » Tourism | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Bulgaria to Install Anti-Drone Systems at Airports in Coming Months

In the coming months, anti-drone systems will be deployed at Bulgarian airports

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Camping in Europe 2025: Prices, Top Destinations, and Bulgaria’s Best Spot

In 2025, camping prices across Europe have seen notable increases, with the average cost of an overnight stay for two people – including a pitch, caravan, electricity, and local tax – ranging from €14.18 to €40.40.

Business » Tourism | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

Last Summer in Levs? Bulgaria’s Seaside Vacation Costs and the Eurozone Transition

This may be the last seaside summer for Bulgarians in levs.

Business » Tourism | May 12, 2025, Monday // 12:01

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria