Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Rises: Women Outlive Men by Over 7 Years

Society | May 23, 2025, Friday // 07:35
Bulgaria: Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Rises: Women Outlive Men by Over 7 Years Photo: Stella Ivanova

The average life expectancy in Bulgaria is on the rise, reaching 75.6 years for the period 2022–2024, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). This marks an increase of 2.1 years compared to the previous period (2021–2023), showing a gradual return to pre-pandemic trends.

Life expectancy continues to differ significantly between men and women. For Bulgarian men, the average is 71.9 years, while women live substantially longer - by 7.4 years on average - with a life expectancy of 79.3 years. When comparing with data from a decade ago, in 2014, life expectancy has increased by 0.7 years for men and by 1.0 year for women.

The gap is also visible between urban and rural populations. Residents of cities live longer than those in villages, with the average for urban areas at 76.4 years and for rural areas at 73.5 years—a difference of 2.9 years. Still, both groups saw a rise in life expectancy over the past year: a 2.0-year increase in urban areas and a 2.2-year increase in rural areas.

For the population aged 65 and over, the average life expectancy now stands at 16.7 years. Broken down by gender, men in this age group can expect to live another 14.5 years, while women can expect 18.6 years. This is 1.5 years more than the life expectancy for this age group reported in 2023.

Across the different regions of the country, disparities remain. The lowest life expectancy is recorded in Vidin district at 71.9 years, while the highest is in Sofia (capital) district at 77.3 years. In all regions, women live longer than men, but the size of that gap varies. The largest difference is found in Vidin—9.2 years between the sexes—while the smallest gap is seen in Sofia (capital) and Shumen districts, both at 6.6 years.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: life, expectancy, Bulgaria, years

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Insurance Sector Assures Stable Prices Ahead of Euro Adoption

With the upcoming introduction of the euro, insurance companies in Bulgaria have assured that policy prices will remain stable and will not be adjusted solely because of the currency change

Business » Finance | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as a Global Leader in Herb Exports

Bulgaria stands out as one of the world’s leading exporters of herbs

Business » Industry | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Banking Sector Confirms Readiness for Eurozone Entry in 2026

The Association of Banks in Bulgaria has issued a statement expressing unequivocal support for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026.

Business » Finance | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Coface Warns of Mounting Financial Risks for Bulgaria's Automotive Sector

Coface has highlighted a significant potential risk for thousands of companies in Bulgaria

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics

Since Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, noticeable changes have been reported in the transport and logistics sector

Business | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Bulgaria’s Most Stressful Professions

Doctors, nurses, and teachers emerge as the most stressful professions in Bulgaria

Society | May 26, 2025, Monday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

WHO Warns: Digital Platforms Pose Growing Mental Health Risks for Europe’s Youth

The digital environment has become inseparable from the lives of children and adolescents across the WHO European Region

Society » Health | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 11:28

24 May in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Slavic Letters, Education and Culture

Every year on 24 May, Bulgaria marks one of its most cherished national holidays - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius

Society » Culture | May 24, 2025, Saturday // 10:29

Breakthrough for Bulgarian Science: INSAIT Study Presented at World’s Top Robotics Conference

In a landmark moment for Bulgarian science, a research paper developed entirely in Bulgaria has been accepted for presentation at ICRA 2025 – the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation

Society | May 23, 2025, Friday // 21:35

Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather: Hail, Heavy Rain and Cloud Seeding Operations on Alert

A turbulent weather pattern is expected to take hold of Bulgaria over the upcoming weekend

Society » Environment | May 23, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Hailstorm Devastates Sevlievo Region: Crops Ruined, Homes and Cars Damaged

A powerful hailstorm wreaked havoc across several villages in the Sevlievo region late yesterday afternoon

Society » Environment | May 23, 2025, Friday // 15:07

Prominent Bulgarian Journalist Assen Grigorov Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness

Society » Obituaries | May 23, 2025, Friday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria