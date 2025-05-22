'Russophobic Campaign' or Legit Concern for Our Schools? Bulgaria's Russian Language Debate Heats Up

Elisaveta Belobradova, a member of parliament from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), released the full content of her written inquiry to the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) following a strong statement from Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. The Russian official criticized what she referred to as “Russophobic deputies” in Bulgaria, accusing them of launching an anti-Russian campaign in the educational sector.

In recent weeks, several WCC-DB MPs have submitted questions to the Bulgarian Ministry of Education over the potential spread of Russian propaganda through language and cultural programs in schools. The Russian reaction was swift. Zakharova used a regular briefing to single out Bulgaria and issue a warning that Moscow would inform the international community about what she described as discriminatory behavior toward Russian language teachers and students in Bulgaria.

Context: A notable example occurred in 2021 when Bulgarian students, dressed in Russian military uniforms, performed Soviet-era songs and recited Russian poetry to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War. This event, captured on video and shared by the satirical Facebook page "Капутин," sparked widespread debate about the influence of Russian narratives in Bulgarian schools.

Link to the video in question.

According to Zakharova, Bulgarian deputies were investigating the methods and scope of Russian language and culture instruction with the aim of suppressing Russian influence. She claimed that the initiative had turned into a political campaign targeting both educators and students, and accused Bulgarian authorities of violating citizens’ rights. Zakharova's comments were widely seen as a response to a broader debate unfolding in Bulgaria about the presence of Russian institutions and content in public schools.

Among the concerns raised by WCC-DB was an event held earlier this year - on February 27, 2025 - at the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia. Organized by the Foundation "Sustainable Development for Bulgaria", the National Movement "Russophiles", and the Society of Russianists in Bulgaria, the forum focused on the future of Russian language education in the country. Lawmakers questioned the participation of state institutions, including the Regional Department of Education - Sofia City, and criticized the Ministry of Education for including a Russian-sponsored student competition in its official calendar for the academic year.

Lena Borislavova, also from WCC-DB, expressed outrage on social media over the Ministry’s role in promoting Russian language programs, especially in the current geopolitical context. She pointed out the contradiction between the Ministry's involvement in cultural initiatives associated with Russia and the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin had officially named Bulgaria an “enemy state.” She accused Education Minister Krasimir Valchev of negligence and described his leadership as a "total disaster."

The tension between the Bulgarian government and Russian institutions was further fueled by data presented by Belobradova in her official inquiry. According to Eurostat, nearly 30% of high school students in Bulgaria study Russian, placing the country third in the EU in terms of Russian language education. This compares to an EU average of just 2.7%. Bulgaria also ranks second in the EU in terms of Russian language instruction in vocational secondary schools. By contrast, neighboring countries like Romania and Greece report virtually no student participation in Russian language programs.

Belobradova raised concerns about the strategic alignment of language education in Bulgaria, especially considering current economic and political conditions, labor market needs, and national security. She questioned the rationale behind the continued promotion of Russian language and culture when Bulgaria has imposed sanctions on Russia and diplomatic ties have been downgraded.

Among the questions submitted to the Ministry were inquiries about whether Russian is still being taught as a compulsory subject in some schools, and whether parents have a choice in foreign language selection. Belobradova also asked for a breakdown of Russian language teachers by region and sought clarification on data protection for students, whose personal information - including names and photographs - has been published on Russian-affiliated websites.

She also questioned the Ministry’s position on student travel to Russia for competitions and cultural events, often organized by teachers of Russian and funded through unclear channels. The role of school union leader Yanka Takeva, who is also a member of the National Council of the Russophile Movement, was also highlighted in connection to concerns over external influence.

Another point of contention was the content of religious education courses. Belobradova cited similarities between the program for an elective subject in religion and ideological texts by Russian thinker Aleksandr Dugin. She demanded to know what steps would be taken to ensure Bulgarian children are not subjected to ideological indoctrination in schools.

Belobradova also requested a list of events, seminars, and conferences held over the past decade at the Kamchia Sanatorium and Health Complex near Varna - a location historically associated with pro-Russian educational activities.

In parallel, DSB (Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria) shared with the media a summary of the Education Ministry's responses to previous questions raised by MP Kristina Petkova. According to the Ministry, several schools across Bulgaria - including institutions in Sofia, Stara Zagora, and Strazhitsa - participated in initiatives organized by the Russian Cultural and Information Center. However, some schools in cities like Velingrad, Pomorie, and Varna have since cut ties with these programs. The Ministry also clarified that no school has formal cooperation with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The ongoing dialogue between Bulgarian MPs and the Ministry of Education is expected to continue in the coming days, with Belobradova awaiting a formal response to her detailed questions.