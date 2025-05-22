91-Year-Old Man Fatally Shoots Son-in-Law After Family Tragedy Near Burgas

Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle
A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle
A tragic domestic dispute turned deadly on Tuesday night in the Lahana area near the Sarafovo district of Burgas. A 69-year-old man was shot and killed in his home by his 91-year-old father-in-law, who had arrived from Stara Zagora. Police confirmed the victim died from gunshot wounds to the head and back. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. and is believed to have followed rising tensions between the two men after the recent funeral of the shooter's daughter, who was married to the victim.
According to initial reports, the elderly man had come to stay with his son-in-law and grandson following the funeral. The 46-year-old grandson, who had returned from abroad a month earlier, was also living in the house and helping care for his father. On the evening of the incident, the three had dinner together. Shortly after, the grandson went upstairs when he heard gunshots from below.
Authorities say the 91-year-old fired two shots, striking his son-in-law fatally. The grandson quickly intervened, managing to disarm his grandfather, who reportedly attempted suicide immediately after the shooting. He then called emergency services.
The weapon used in the attack was found to be illegally possessed and has been confiscated by the authorities. The body of the victim was transported for autopsy to the Forensic Medicine Department at the Burgas University Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody at the Pomorie Regional Police Department and will be held for 24 hours while the investigation continues.
Officers from the Burgas Criminal Police and investigators from the Pomorie district are working on the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
