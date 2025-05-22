Majority of Bulgarians Feel Uninformed About the Euro, Strongly Back Referendum, Survey Shows

Society | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 16:49
Bulgaria: Majority of Bulgarians Feel Uninformed About the Euro, Strongly Back Referendum, Survey Shows

More than half of Bulgarians admit they do not feel adequately informed about the planned adoption of the euro, while nearly 60% support President Rumen Radev’s proposal for a national referendum on the matter. However, the initiative has not had any notable effect on his overall public rating. These are among the key findings from the latest "Trend" survey, conducted on behalf of "24 Chasa" between May 12 and 18, 2025.

Despite recent political developments and public discussions, the general evaluation of the country’s key institutions remains largely unchanged. Parliament continues to be viewed critically by the public, with only 15% giving it a positive assessment, while 77% view its performance negatively.

The government’s approval ratings have also remained steady for a third consecutive month. In May, 26% of respondents rated the cabinet's performance positively, compared to 57% who held a negative opinion.

President Radev’s proposal to hold a referendum on the euro has not shifted public perceptions of his work either. His approval rating remains static, with 41% offering a favorable evaluation.

The electoral landscape has not experienced significant change. GERB continues to lead the political field with the support of 26.2% of voters. "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) follows closely with 13.8%, nearly identical to the 13.5% backing "Revival". DPS-New Beginning has seen a slight increase to 11.6%, while BSP-United Left retains its 6.8% share.

Further down the list, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), MECH, and DPS (Ahmed Dogan's faction) each hover around the same level of support. TISP is at 6%, MECH at 5.9%, and DPS (Dogan) has declined to 5.8%, down from 6.7% in March. The party “Greatness” remains near the electoral threshold, currently backed by 3.9% of voters.

The issue of eurozone membership gained heightened visibility over the past month, driven by both Radev's referendum call and the forthcoming convergence report. Against this backdrop, the poll explored public attitudes toward the euro.

According to the findings, 55% of respondents said they do not feel well-informed about the euro's introduction in Bulgaria, while 41% believe they are. Awareness is notably lower among older citizens (especially those over 60) and among ethnic minority groups. In contrast, more than half of university-educated individuals report feeling informed.

Regarding the referendum, 59% of those surveyed expressed support for Radev’s initiative to hold a national vote in 2026 on whether Bulgaria should adopt the euro. 31% opposed such a referendum.

When asked about the timing and principle of adopting the euro, 21% said they support Bulgaria joining the eurozone as planned on January 1, 2026. Another 33% favor euro adoption, but over a longer timeframe. Meanwhile, 38% are against Bulgaria introducing the euro altogether. Support for the 2026 timeline is highest among the youngest age brackets - those aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 - while opposition is stronger among older and more economically vulnerable groups. Voters for GERB and WCC-DB are the most likely to favor euro adoption by the start of 2026.

The "Trend" study was conducted through in-person, tablet-assisted interviews with a representative sample of 1,001 Bulgarian citizens aged 18 and over.

A recent survey by the "Myara" agency, conducted between May 10 and 13, 2025, among 803 Bulgarian adults, showed that while 63.3% of respondents support holding a referendum on adopting the euro and only 35.3% oppose it, a clear majority - 54.9% - would vote against adopting the currency if the referendum were held now, with only 34.4% in favor.

