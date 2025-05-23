Russia Reports Record Drone Barrage: Airports Shut, Key Targets Hit in Massive Ukrainian Strike

Russia has reported what it describes as one of the largest Ukrainian drone strikes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, with hundreds of drones allegedly launched overnight and throughout the day on May 21 and 22. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of over 250 Ukrainian drones were shot down during the two-day period, with 105 intercepted on the night of May 22 alone. Of those, 35 were reportedly downed over Moscow Oblast.

Russia was attacked by drones for the second day in a row: airports were closed, one object was under special surveillance.https://t.co/Wb3pOgdKs3 pic.twitter.com/pqguahXbIO — Lew Anno Support#Israel #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) May 22, 2025

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that the drones appeared to be heading toward the capital. As a result, all major airports serving Moscow — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky - were temporarily closed. Airport closures were also reported in the regional centers of Tambov and Vladimir.

In the early hours of May 21, drone activity was also concentrated over several other Russian regions, including Oryol, Kursk, Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Smolensk, and Bryansk oblasts. The Defense Ministry and local officials said that Russian air defense units intercepted dozens of drones in these areas.

One of the most significant incidents occurred in Oryol Oblast, where a drone strike reportedly set fire to the Bolkhov semiconductor plant — a facility known for producing components used in Sukhoi fighter jets as well as Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

In Tula Oblast, Governor Dmitry Milyaev stated that one of the drones crashed into the roof of a residential building. Additional damage was reported to other housing units and various non-residential properties, although no casualties have been confirmed. Authorities have not provided further details on the extent of the destruction.

Operational disruptions continued throughout May 21. Airports in Moscow Oblast, particularly Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, experienced repeated suspensions due to airspace threats. In Lipetsk Oblast, mobile internet services were reportedly cut, while partial communication outages were noted in Moscow, Voronezh, and Tula oblasts.

Neither the Ukrainian government nor military has issued a statement regarding the incident. The Kyiv Independent noted that it could not independently verify the claims made by Russian authorities. Ukraine has frequently conducted drone strikes against military and industrial targets deep within Russian territory, aiming to degrade Moscow’s wartime production capacity.

The increased frequency of drone activity near and inside Russia, especially around Moscow, has led to frequent disruptions. Since the beginning of 2025, Russian airports have reportedly suspended operations over 200 times in response to drone threats, underscoring the growing impact of Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.