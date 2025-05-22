Strong Earthquake Strikes Greece, Causes Structural Damage but No Casualties

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, causing parts of buildings to collapse. While there are reports of structural damage, including fallen walls and roofs, no injuries have been confirmed, according to the Civil Protection service.

The quake's epicenter was located 74 kilometers west of Heraklion, the capital of Crete. Experts from the Geodynamic Institute in Athens stated that the earthquake originated at a significant depth, which reduced the likelihood of a tsunami. They also added that no strong aftershocks are expected to follow.

The tremor was widely felt beyond Crete, with reports coming in from the Attica region and as far as the mainland city of Kalamata. Residents described the shaking as intense, prompting many to leave their homes and accommodations in precaution.

Authorities confirmed that several buildings had sustained damage. Civil Protection teams and police are actively monitoring the situation and patrolling the affected areas. Inspections of school buildings are currently underway, and access to them will only be granted once they are declared safe, the regional government said.

In addition to private residences and schools, some tourist attractions have also been closed. Among them are archaeological sites and the Imvros Gorge in Sfakia, a well-known destination for visitors to the island. Local officials are continuing to assess the impact and ensure public safety across the region.