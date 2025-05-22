Israeli Embassy Staff Shot Dead Outside Jewish Museum in Washington, DC: Suspect Yelled 'Free Palestine'

Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed on Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in what US authorities are calling a targeted act of violence. The attack occurred around 9:05 p.m. local time near F Street, a central area that includes several government buildings, including an FBI field office. Law enforcement sources told CNN the shooting happened as the victims were leaving a museum event. Officials later confirmed the victims were a young couple working for the Israeli embassy.

According to DC police, the suspect - identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago - was seen pacing outside before opening fire on a group of four people. After the shooting, he reportedly entered the museum and was stopped by security. Witnesses said the attacker shouted “free Palestine” during or after the attack. Rodriguez was apprehended at the scene. Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted that the killings were “senseless,” while Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled the incident a “cowardly, antisemitic act of violence.” President Donald Trump also responded, attributing the attack to antisemitic hatred and calling for an end to such acts in the United States. In his words, “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, shared that the male victim had recently purchased an engagement ring and was planning to propose in Jerusalem. “They were in love. They were building a future,” Leiter said. The ambassador was not present at the event when the shooting took place. Meanwhile, Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, confirmed that both staff members were shot at close range during the museum event and expressed confidence in local and federal law enforcement’s ability to ensure the safety of Israeli personnel and Jewish communities across the US.

Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon condemned the killing as “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism” and called it a red line. He also noted that two additional embassy employees had reportedly been wounded, though authorities have not confirmed that detail. Danon said he expects strong action from US authorities against the perpetrator.

The shooting triggered a major police response and lockdowns, including one at the nearby Georgetown University campus. A student told CBS that they were unable to leave their building for over an hour due to the security measures in place. FBI personnel also responded to assist the Metropolitan Police Department.

Beatrice Gurwitz, executive director of the Capital Jewish Museum, noted in a separate interview that Jewish institutions across the US have been on heightened alert due to a rise in antisemitism. The museum had recently received a grant to boost security, particularly in connection with a new exhibit on LGBT pride. “We recognise that there are threats associated with this,” she said, “and we want to ensure that our space is as welcoming and secure for everybody who comes here.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, another incident involving Israeli forces and foreign representatives further inflamed diplomatic tensions. Israeli soldiers fired warning shots at a delegation of European and Arab diplomats visiting the area near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The group, which included officials from more than 20 countries - among them the UK, France, and Canada - had come to observe the humanitarian conditions in the area. Video from the scene shows soldiers opening fire as the delegation moved away from a gate, with one delegate heard warning the others to “be close to the wall.”

The Palestinian Authority condemned the shooting as a “deliberate and unlawful act,” arguing that the visit had been announced 10 days in advance. They said the diplomats were waiting near the gate for over 15 minutes before the Israeli soldiers opened fire. Roland Friedrich, the head of the UN agency UNRWA in the West Bank, pushed back against the Israeli military’s explanation that the delegation had deviated from its planned route. He described the shooting as symptomatic of Israel’s routine use of excessive force in the West Bank.

The IDF acknowledged the incident and launched an initial investigation, stating that it had coordinated the visit in advance but that the diplomats had entered an unauthorized area. “IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away,” the military said, while expressing regret over the “inconvenience.”

The response from the international community was swift. Diplomats from the EU, Italy, France, Spain, Canada, Finland and others condemned the shooting. Several foreign ministries summoned Israeli ambassadors to explain the actions of the Israeli military. Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand said four Canadians were part of the delegation and confirmed that she had called in Israel’s ambassador. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the incident was “totally unacceptable” and demanded a full investigation.

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized that “any deviation of any route - it is not an excuse.” She said that under international law and the laws of war, firing at unarmed civilians, especially diplomats, is strictly prohibited.

Other countries including Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar also issued strong condemnations. Turkey’s foreign ministry said the attack endangered diplomatic lives and violated international norms, calling for a thorough investigation and accountability.