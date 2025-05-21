Georgi Semerdzhiev Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Fatal Car Crash in Sofia

Former footballer Georgi Semerdzhiev has received a final sentence of 20 years in prison for causing a devastating car crash in Sofia in July 2022 that claimed the lives of two young women. The ruling, issued by the Sofia Court of Appeal, is final and upholds the verdict handed down by the Sofia City Court in March 2023.

The fatal crash occurred late in the evening on July 5, 2022, on Cherni Vrah Boulevard, one of the capital's busiest thoroughfares. Semerdzhiev, who was driving an SUV without license plates, ran a red light at high speed and collided with a taxi before crashing into a nearby electricity pole and striking two pedestrians: 22-year-old student Kristina Gencheva and 26-year-old Violeta Nikolova. Both women died instantly.

Investigations revealed that Semerdzhiev was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and had been driving with a fake license. According to prosecutors, he had consumed methamphetamine and had a history of drug use. In addition, his vehicle was not registered, lacked mandatory insurance, and had fake license plates. At the time of the crash, he was also fleeing from traffic police after a previous violation earlier that day.

The case caused widespread public outrage due to the brutal nature of the crash and Semerdzhiev’s apparent disregard for traffic laws and safety. During the investigation, it was also revealed that a police officer, Simona Radеva, had helped him escape the crash scene and later tried to conceal his involvement. She has been charged separately.

In court, prosecutors described Semerdzhiev’s behavior as “extremely dangerous” and “demonstrating complete indifference to human life.” The court agreed, emphasizing that the crash was not simply the result of negligence, but the culmination of a series of deliberate, reckless actions that ultimately led to the tragic loss of two lives.

Semerdzhiev was found guilty on several counts, including causing death by dangerous driving under the influence of drugs, using a forged document, and fleeing the scene of an accident. His sentence includes a 20-year term in prison without the possibility of early parole, as well as a permanent ban from driving.

Throughout the legal process, Semerdzhiev denied responsibility for the crash. In court statements, he claimed he was not behind the wheel and suggested a conspiracy against him. However, extensive video surveillance, witness testimony, and forensic evidence confirmed his identity as the driver.

In addition to the criminal sentence, the court ordered Semerdzhiev to pay 730,000 BGN (approximately 370,000 EUR) in compensation to the families of the victims. The amount was awarded for non-material damages suffered by the relatives of the two women.

The case highlighted serious gaps in Bulgaria’s road safety enforcement and sparked calls for stricter penalties against reckless drivers, especially those with a record of previous offenses. Following the crash, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior conducted internal investigations and announced reforms to improve control over traffic violations and police accountability.

Public reaction to the final sentence has been mixed. While many view the 20-year prison term as appropriate given the severity of the crime, others have questioned why Semerdzhiev, with numerous prior violations, was able to continue driving without a license or proper vehicle registration.

The case also brought attention to the wider issue of impunity among individuals with public profiles or connections. Prior to the crash, Semerdzhiev had been known as a professional footballer who played for several Bulgarian clubs, including Levski Sofia. After retiring from sports, he reportedly became involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking.

The ruling of the Sofia Court of Appeal brings an end to one of Bulgaria’s most closely watched criminal cases in recent years. Legal experts note that the court’s firm stance sends a clear message that serious road crimes will be met with equally serious consequences.

For the families of the victims, however, no sentence can undo the pain of their loss. In statements after the verdict, relatives of Kristina and Violeta said they hoped the ruling would at least serve as a deterrent and prevent similar tragedies in the future.