The Russian Foreign Ministry has launched a sharp attack against Bulgarian institutions, accusing them of launching a targeted campaign against Russian language teachers, students, and non-governmental organizations deemed “friendly to Russia.” The statements were delivered by the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a lengthy briefing in Moscow, following a series of reports made by BG Elves and Maya Dimitrova from the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that brought to light the involvement of Bulgarian schools and children in contests organized by Russian foundations and state-affiliated bodies - some of which are sanctioned by the European Union.

Zakharova described the situation as a “classic witch hunt” and likened it to “totalitarian practices of the 20th century.” She criticized what she called a public persecution campaign within Bulgaria, targeting teachers and organizations with ties to Russia. According to her, these developments mark “a shameful phenomenon for a modern civilized country,” and she accused the Bulgarian government of executing externally dictated instructions to suppress any public expression of sympathy toward Russia.

The reports in question aired on BNT in April and examined events that initially appeared to be cultural or educational in nature - such as drawing, poetry, or singing competitions for children - but were reportedly backed by Russian structures with overt ideological agendas. One of the platforms connected to these events explicitly stated that its goal was “to serve Russia.” Some of the organizing bodies are Russian state entities or affiliated organizations whose representatives are currently subject to EU sanctions.

In response to the broadcasts, Bulgarian lawmakers from the “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition submitted formal inquiries to the Ministry of Education. The ministry then requested detailed information from schools to determine whether and under what circumstances they had participated in such initiatives.

Zakharova condemned these developments, claiming Bulgarian public television ran a “state-sponsored storyline about the harmful influence of children’s competitions with Russian participation.” She maintained that the coverage distorted the reality and dismissed the events as harmful propaganda, adding that the Russian government will raise this issue internationally.

The timing of the Kremlin’s reaction coincided with newly introduced Western sanctions targeting parts of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” suggesting broader geopolitical tensions may have further inflamed the diplomatic rhetoric.