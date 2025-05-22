May 22 Forecast: Sunshine Turns Stormy Over Much of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: May 22 Forecast: Sunshine Turns Stormy Over Much of Bulgaria

Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and instability on May 22. The day will start mostly sunny, but as the hours progress, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form. Around midday and into the afternoon, many areas will experience brief periods of rain, with thunderstorms expected in several regions. The conditions will also bring a chance of hail in some places. Winds will be light, blowing from the south-southeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing highs close to 23°C.

The coastal areas will enjoy mostly sunny skies, though occasional cloudiness is expected, particularly in the afternoon. Some areas might see short-lived showers. A light to moderate southeast wind will be present throughout the day. Temperatures along the coast will vary between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. Sea water remains on the cooler side, measuring between 11°C and 16°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

Conditions in the mountains will follow a similar pattern of unstable weather. Cumulus and cumulonimbus cloud development will lead to brief rain and thunderstorms across mountain areas. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the southwest. Temperatures will reach around 17°C at 1,200 meters altitude, and drop to around 9°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

