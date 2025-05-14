How Will Euro Adoption Impact Property Prices in Bulgaria? Experts Weigh In

Business » PROPERTIES | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 09:05
Bulgaria: How Will Euro Adoption Impact Property Prices in Bulgaria? Experts Weigh In Photo: Stella Ivanova

The upcoming adoption of the euro in Bulgaria starting January 1, 2026, is stirring debate across society. Beyond political disagreements, many citizens worry about a spike in prices. While the government insists it will prevent speculative hikes and rounding up of prices on everyday goods, there’s one market where regulation has limited influence - the real estate sector. This market operates on the principle of supply and demand, and property prices have surged multiple times over recent years, even though Bulgaria has not yet joined the eurozone. Property deals have mostly been conducted in euros for a long time, but there is concern that joining the eurozone might accelerate the growth in real estate prices.

One argument fueling these worries is the anticipated drop in the mandatory reserves banks must hold at the Bulgarian National Bank, from 12% to just 1%. This change is expected to free up roughly 15 billion leva, which could be used for mortgage lending and potentially inflate the property bubble further.

A recent Bulgarian National Bank report suggests that current real estate prices are about 13.3% above sustainable long-term averages, though a market slowdown is evident. However, economist Stoyan Panchev, co-founder of the Expert Club for Economics and Politics (EKIP), stresses that while lower bank reserves might lead to more lending liquidity, this doesn't guarantee a price surge. According to Panchev, this additional liquidity could be constrained by rising interest rates 0 possibly through an alignment of Bulgarian rates with those of the European Central Bank or triggered by a recession or financial crisis. Without these checks, increased liquidity might indeed push property prices higher.

Panchev adds that general inflation and price rises are likely after the euro’s adoption, but the real estate market is unique and unpredictable because of these various factors. Mortgage interest rates in Bulgaria are currently very low, but economic principles suggest they may rise to more average levels in time, regardless of euro adoption.

On a different note, Ivan Velkov, from the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber and vice president of the World Council of Experts at the International Federation of Real Estate Specialists, believes that the speculative increase in property prices has already been absorbed by the market. He argues that the euro adoption itself will not accelerate or slow down property price trends, which are primarily shaped by internal economic conditions. Velkov highlights that inflation, both in Bulgaria and across the EU, is the key factor influencing real estate prices continent-wide - calmer inflation means steadier price growth everywhere.

Velkov also downplays the impact of the 15 billion leva that banks might gain from lowered reserve requirements. Compared to the total value of Bulgaria’s building stock, which runs into hundreds of billions, this sum is relatively insignificant and unlikely to sway the market dramatically. Instead, he points to government investments, such as road construction and grants, as more powerful drivers that funnel money into real estate and push prices up.

Whether prices will climb faster following euro adoption remains uncertain. For now, the property market is still growing, but at a slower pace. Panchev notes that the rapid price increases seen in recent years cannot continue indefinitely, as the market is approaching levels last seen before the 2008 financial crisis. Velkov, meanwhile, foresees a shift in market dynamics, with modern and quality construction becoming essential. Sellers who fail to meet these standards may find it increasingly hard to sell their properties.

Source: BNR

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, euro, real estate

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's President Radev Challenges Parliament’s Block on Euro Referendum at Constitutional Court

|

Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather: Hail, Heavy Rain and Cloud Seeding Operations on Alert

|

Behind the Cross: Pro-Kremlin Religious Platform Targets Bulgarian Schools and Society

|

Ex-Finance Minister Warns of Price Speculation in Bulgaria’s Telecom and Energy Sectors After Euro Adoption

|

Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Rises: Women Outlive Men by Over 7 Years

|

Calm Ahead of Eurozone Milestone: Central Bank Governor on Bulgaria’s Convergence Report Process

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Sofia Tops Bulgaria in Large Home Construction

Sofia continues to dominate Bulgaria's housing market, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year in the construction of large residential properties.

Business » Properties | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 18:06

Sofia’s Property Market: New Construction Dominates Buyer Preferences

In Sofia, the majority of home buyers are leaning toward new construction properties

Business » Properties | May 12, 2025, Monday // 17:30

Bulgaria's Real Estate Trends: Two-Bedroom Apartments Outpace Three-Bedrooms

The real estate market in Bulgaria maintained stability and activity during the first quarter of 2025, with strong demand despite a moderate drop in transactions compared to late 2024

Business » Properties | April 28, 2025, Monday // 08:56

Sofia to Rent Out Municipal Housing Under New Ordinance

Sofia Municipality is set to implement a revised framework for managing its municipal housing stock by introducing two distinct rental categories

Business » Properties | April 27, 2025, Sunday // 10:40

Modern Living Preferred: Bulgarians Choose New Homes Over Panels

Many home buyers in Bulgaria are increasingly favoring newly built properties

Business » Properties | April 26, 2025, Saturday // 10:18

Bulgaria: Real Estate Agencies May Charge 'Introduction Fee' Under New Bill

The National Real Estate Association has raised concerns regarding the proposed Bill on Real Estate Brokers

Business » Properties | April 24, 2025, Thursday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria