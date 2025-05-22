Government Funds Banknote Counting Machines for Post Offices as Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00
The government has approved a budget of 9.5 million leva for Bulgarian Posts to support preparations for the switch from the lev to the euro. This funding will be used by post offices to acquire banknote counting machines, devices for detecting counterfeit currency, and other necessary equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov announced the allocation, reported by BGNES. Although the funds were allocated today, contract signings will be postponed until June 10, pending the upcoming convergence report on Bulgaria’s eurozone entry.

Karadjov expressed optimism about receiving a positive assessment by June 10, which would advance Bulgaria’s plans for adopting the euro.

In addition, the Minister revealed that the government also earmarked funding for several railway projects: the Voluyak - Dragoman line, repairs and upgrades on the Elin Pelin - Kostenets section along with nearby tunnels, phase two of the Plovdiv - Burgas route, and the Kostenets - Septemvri stretch, among others.

Karadjov emphasized that with this government decision and improved weather conditions, construction work on these infrastructure sites is expected to intensify soon.

