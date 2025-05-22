Government Funds Banknote Counting Machines for Post Offices as Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Adoption

How Will Euro Adoption Impact Property Prices in Bulgaria? Experts Weigh In
The upcoming adoption of the euro in Bulgaria starting January 1, 2026, is stirring debate across society. Beyond political disagreements
The government has approved a budget of 9.5 million leva for Bulgarian Posts to support preparations for the switch from the lev to the euro. This funding will be used by post offices to acquire banknote counting machines, devices for detecting counterfeit currency, and other necessary equipment.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov announced the allocation, reported by BGNES. Although the funds were allocated today, contract signings will be postponed until June 10, pending the upcoming convergence report on Bulgaria’s eurozone entry.
Karadjov expressed optimism about receiving a positive assessment by June 10, which would advance Bulgaria’s plans for adopting the euro.
In addition, the Minister revealed that the government also earmarked funding for several railway projects: the Voluyak - Dragoman line, repairs and upgrades on the Elin Pelin - Kostenets section along with nearby tunnels, phase two of the Plovdiv - Burgas route, and the Kostenets - Septemvri stretch, among others.
Karadjov emphasized that with this government decision and improved weather conditions, construction work on these infrastructure sites is expected to intensify soon.
When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history
The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, announced that Bulgaria is entirely prepared to join the eurozone
In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%
According to the European Commission's Spring 2025 Economic Forecast, Bulgaria’s economy is projected to grow at a slower pace
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
